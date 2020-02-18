SodaStream Puts Sparkle into Asset Management with Infor and GIV Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that SodaStream, the Israel-based manufacturer of the consumer carbonation product of the same name, has deployed Infor CloudSuite EAM. Delivered and supported by GIV Solutions, the Infor solution will facilitate more proactive asset management at the manufacturer, facilitating innovation, minimizing costs and maximizing performance.

Acquired in 2018 by PepsiCo Food Corp. for $3.4 billion, SodaStream operates in 45 countries, and its products are sold in more than 80,000 retail stores to about 35 million consumers. With approximately 6,000 assets spanning equipment and machinery units such as plastic injection and assembly machines and metal processing and assembly machines, maintenance is a crucial element of its operations.

To maximize the availability of production equipment and machinery and to enhance service and response times for maintenance while reducing costs, SodaStream identified a requirement for a new maintenance management system. Having reviewed the market and been impressed with GIV Solutions' many successful enterprise asset management deployment projects, SodaStream chose GIV Solutions and Infor CloudSuite EAM.

The EAM system is deeply integrated into the SodaStream ERP system and the control systems of the production floor, which means the lifecycle of all assets can be managed fully. SodaStream is expecting to benefit from best-in-class asset management capabilities that will underpin more consistent maintenance policies across all sites and support three languages.

With advanced mobile functionality, Infor CloudSuite EAM will help technicians and engineers with specific expertise to be sent to the right type of problem to facilitate a quick solution. In parallel, live tracking of vendors' warranties and service-level agreements means that any exceptions can be flagged in real time to maximize asset performance and minimize costs.

"Our asset management and equipment are subjected to many challenges, from regulatory and environmental control to meeting ever-increasing production targets. Using Infor CloudSuite EAM, we are looking forward to embracing these challenges supported by the most innovative capabilities with which to achieve improved performance," comments Nir Rehav, SodaStream head of global IT. "After exploring various alternatives, GIV Solutions, together with Infor CloudSuite EAM, really stood out as market leaders. The ability of the system to support asset availability, work with mobile devices, maximize utilization and reliability, extend equipment life, monitor technician certifications, manage warranties of equipment, and facilitate the availability of managerial information, all from a single system, was compelling and closely matched our project objectives."

"SodaStream is a great example of a company that is embracing innovation and digitalization to evolve to meet the changing needs of its marketplace," comments Kevin Price, Infor technical product evangelist & product strategist for EAM. "Through its deployment of Infor CloudSuite EAM, the company will be well positioned to capitalize on improvements in visibility, control and decision-making to expand market share and drive performance and profitability."

"Every large-scale manufacturing organization faces huge risk in the event of equipment failure," comments Yaron Rapoport, GIV Solutions VP of technology and project lead for SodaStream. "Innovative and advanced asset management reduces risk by ensuring greater accuracy of the information and greater transparency in making the best decisions. Using a reliable EAM system also speeds up the resolution thus minimizing downtime and maintenance costs."

"We see our clients as long-term partners and, through this, we help our customers to continuously improve the use of their systems. Together, we can help create business benefits by utilizing the flexibility and product capabilities of the Infor platform combined with the high creativity and professional capabilities of the GIV team," concludes GIV CEO Meir Givon.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About GIV Solutions

GIV Solutions LTD is the leading company in Israel and one of the world's innovative leaders in EAM platform. GIV is a global partner of Infor; it represents, implements, supports and performs localization and integration in Israel using the Infor EAM platform. The company developed complementary vertical solutions by its development and integration center in Israel.

