SodaStream sets stage for post-pandemic success with Whiplash

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiplash, a provider of true omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services, continues to enhance its long-time partnership with client SodaStream, a top global sparking water brand. The 3PL played a central role in scaling operations to support SodaStream U.S. fulfillment in response to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the foundation for growth as consumer shopping behavior changes.

Whiplash's ability to support SodaStream's sudden increase in online sales was made possible by a powerful combination of advanced technology and logistics expertise, bred from decades of hands-on industry experience.

By shifting capacity between the 3PL's East Coast and West Coast facilities at the height of the pandemic, when many specialty and department stores were temporarily closed, Whiplash enabled SodaStream to make a seamless pivot to managing higher online order volumes. With ecommerce sales booming as a result of in-store retail restrictions, this flexibility made the brand better positioned to capitalize on key growth opportunities.

"When the pandemic took hold in March-April 2020, we were faced with our online order volumes surging beyond what we would normally handle even during peak season," said Robert Hedwall, Manager of Supply Chain and Logistics at SodaStream. "Whiplash was able to scale up fulfillment activities at our West Coast location ten-fold within just two weeks, and then scale down just as efficiently when normal patterns resumed in May. Their capacity to meet our newfound needs so quickly made them an invaluable partner during such a challenging time."

SodaStream has been a Whiplash fulfillment customer since 2010, marking one of the 3PL's longest and most successful partnerships to date.

"As the retail sector heads toward recovery in the latter half of 2021, it will be even more important for brands to choose fulfillment partners who can adapt to this dynamic environment," said Brian Weinstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Whiplash. "It's still too early to know what will happen to consumer shopping habits when restrictions end. While the strong growth of ecommerce is likely to continue, the depth of the shift back to brick-and-mortar sales is a larger unknown. That's why it's so important to partner with a 3PL that can pivot quickly to meet changing trends in the evolving omnichannel marketplace."

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume consumption. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer—healthy, easy to make, light to carry—and better for the planet—replacing thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit https://sodastream.com/

About Whiplash

Whiplash is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake ecommerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 18 distribution centers nationwide across more than 6.5 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed.

For more information, visit: https://www.whiplash.com/

SOURCE Whiplash

Related Links

https://whiplash.com/

