Sodexo Affiliate entegra Procurement Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Dining Alliance and Affiliated Companies

"Entegra looks forward to supporting the growth and value creation focus of the dynamic Buyers Edge Platform through the strength of our supplier portfolio of agreements, our commitment to collaboration with our clients and our industry knowledge as a leading Group Purchasing Organization in North America," explained Dana Johnston, entegra president.

"We had our choice of partners and did three years of due diligence. Entegra proved to be the most flexible, competitive and forward thinking and we're excited about the future of this partnership," shared John Davie, CEO, Dining Alliance and Buyers Edge Platform.

Entegra's collaborative approach and industry-leading portfolio of supplier agreements made it the right partner for the Buyers Edge Platform. The entegra portfolio of supplier agreements will be paired with custom agreements negotiated by the Buyers Edge Platform team and the Sodexo purchasing team to further enhance the value created for the member companies and participants of the Buyers Edge Platform.

Entegra Procurement Services provides procurement management solutions for clients in industries including Hospitals, Seniors, Education, Faith-Based, Travel, Sports & Leisure, Hospitality and Restaurants. With a focus on supporting each client's unique business strategy, entegra delivers procurement services solutions that drive operational effectiveness and provide innovative products and services. To learn more visit www.entegraps.com.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact: Enrico Dinges, Sodexo, Inc., 301-987-4393, enrico.dinges@sodexo.com

SOURCE Sodexo

