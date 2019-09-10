Sodexo Brings Planet-friendly Future 50 Foods to 2,500 Hospitals and Businesses in the United States

To create the Future 50 Foods report , which was published by Knorr and WWF-UK in February 2019, a group of scientists, nutritionists and agricultural experts worked together to determine specific healthy ingredients that could contribute to a more sustainable food system. The list combines familiar foods, such as lentils, wild rice and kale, with lesser-known foods like fonio, pumpkin flowers and cactus, selected for their lower environmental impact and high nutritional value.

"Sodexo has a long-term commitment to nutrition and sustainability as a worldwide leading provider of food services," said Rob Morasco, Sodexo's senior director of culinary development in the United States. "Future 50 Foods represent an additional step toward more plant-forward and sustainable options. Incorporating a variety of foods into our diets is healthier and more flavorful and helps improve the planet's overall biodiversity and soil health."

For the menu launch, Sodexo and Knorr Professional chefs and nutritionists developed 40 recipes using ingredients from the Future 50 Foods report and are introducing them in more than 5,000 kitchens globally.

Initial rollout in the U.S. will feature five recipes in 2,500 kitchens across the country, including those at healthcare and corporate locations. Recipes for meals such as Ancient Grain Granola Bowl, Ube Maitake Tartine, Vietnamese Ancient Grain Bites Plate and a Tuscan Chickpea, Polenta and Rapini Bowl will help consumers incorporate plant-based ingredients into their diets that support the ongoing bio-diversity of our food system and are readily available for purchase in most marketplaces. The Ancient Grain Granola Bowl recipe can be found here.

"People are waking up to the fact that the food we eat is having a devastating impact on our environment. Not only is our food system a major contributor to climate change, it is the main reason that the planet's incredible wildlife is being destroyed," said Sarah Halevy, WWF-UK Sustainable Diet Manager. "It's vital that we change the way we produce and consume food, moving away from an over-reliance on animal protein – carbon heavy foods which require vast amounts of space, water and feed to produce – towards more plant-based diets. Joining forces with chefs and the food industry is an important step, which allows consumers to choose sustainable dishes, helping to drive the change that we desperately need to happen."

The partnership with WWF-UK and Knorr Professional builds on Sodexo's commitment to providing consumers with more responsible food choices and contributing to positive impact on the global food system. Sodexo launched 200 plant-based meals in the U.S. last year and rolled out its line of Green & Lean sustainable recipes in the U.K. and Ireland in 2017. Future 50 Foods supports the company's nutrition and health and wellness commitments, as well as its menu strategies and sustainable sourcing guidelines.

