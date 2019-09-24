Sodexo: first global food services company to connect its financing to action to prevent food waste

"1.3 billion metric tonnes of food – a third of the food produced annually — is wasted or lost globally. This is unacceptable both from an environmental and a business perspective. Together with our suppliers, clients and consumers, we will do our part by preventing 50% of the 117 thousand metric tonnes of food wasted or lost annually within our collective reach." said Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer, Sodexo. "We want to send a clear signal to all our stakeholders that as a company who strives to improve quality of life, Sodexo is accountable at all levels, including in its financing, for preventing food waste from farm to fork."

On May 15, 2019, Sodexo announced the deployment of its data-driven food waste prevention program, WasteWatch, at 3,000 sites worldwide within a year, with the objective to deploy the program to all relevant Sodexo sites by 2025.

The WasteWatch powered by Leanpath Program prevents on average 50% of food wasted. Sodexo's food waste reduction performance will be assessed, using the data collected through the program, and third-party audited against a global benchmark set in collaboration with Leanpath.

The new facility has a five-year tenor with two one-year extension. It replaces the €1.2bn facility signed in July 2015. This facility will reinforce Sodexo's liquidity and increase the average maturity of its financial resources.

The RCF is provided by the following 9 banks: BNP Paribas as Coordinator, documentation and sustainability Agent, Société Générale as Coordinator and facility Agent, Banco Santander, Citibank,CMCIC, HSBC, ING, Natixis and Wells Fargo as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

Being held accountable for our action on food waste is part of Sodexo's Positive Impact.

