Sodexo Hosts Multi-City Career Fair To Hire 400 Positions In Two Weeks

Houston, TX on Oct. 22 at Texas Southern University

on at Burbank, CA on Oct. 29 at PickWick Gardens-- Pre-register via this link.

on at PickWick Gardens-- Pre-register via this link. Boston, MA on Oct. 29 at Brigham and Women's Hospital -- Pre-register via this link.

"Sodexo is a great place to grow your career if you're passionate about food and service," said Stephanie Payne, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Sodexo North America. "Our entry-level roles are a gateway to a variety of opportunities and experiences. Last year, we promoted 600 entry-level workers into management roles."

Sodexo operates in more than 13,000 sites in the U.S. providing food service and facilities management. Industries include healthcare, universities, schools, corporate services, senior living, government agencies and energy and resources. For more information about Sodexo or for a complete list of jobs available, visit https://sodexousa.jobs/.

Sodexo's commitment to diversity and inclusion has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In January, Sodexo was recognized on Bloomberg's 2019 Gender Equality Index and FORTUNE'S 2019 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

