Sodexo Inducted into DiversityInc Top 50 Hall of Fame

"With diversity and inclusion at the core of our organization, we see increased business opportunities and enhanced employee engagement across the company," said Rohini Anand, PhD, SVP, Corporate Responsibility & Global Chief Diversity Officer, Sodexo. "Additionally, this longstanding commitment allows us to improve Quality of Life by helping our clients discover and develop their own diversity needs."

Sodexo's placement in the DiversityInc Top 50 Hall of Fame is a result of the company's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organization, an initiative led by senior management. To learn more about the company's diversity and inclusion results, visit Sodexo's recently published 2017 Diversity & Inclusion Year-End Review.

Last month, Sodexo Women's International Forum for Talent (SWIFt), a committee of senior men and women executives, held its annual meeting in New York City with the purpose of advocating for gender balance, professional development and career growth for women within Sodexo. SWIFt also helps introduce executives to high-potential talent advancing through the pipeline. Driving SWIFt's mission is the organization's commitment to have 40 percent of senior leadership made up of women leaders by 2025. Currently, Sodexo has 32 percent of women in leadership positions including the head of Sodexo North America.

Additionally, through Sodexo's Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), networks organized by fellow employees around a sense of shared interests and experiences, or a common dimension of diversity, employees have the opportunity to meet peers throughout the company and have access to resources, professional development opportunities and senior leadership. Similarly, through Sodexo's Spirit of Mentoring program, employees are offered the opportunity to proactively support peers through collaboration, goal achievement and problem solving by leveraging technology or mentor-mentee relationships.

Supplier diversity is also an important initiative globally. Currently, Sodexo partners with nearly 2,400 vendors that are led by minorities, women, service-disabled veterans, LGBTQ or people with disabilities across the U.S. As part of Sodexo's Better Tomorrow Plan, the organization has a global commitment to spend 25 percent globally with small businesses in local communities with a focus on women and other under-represented groups as defined by country, by 2025.

Sodexo's longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion has been recognized by third-party organizations and notable diversity publications. For nine consecutive years, Sodexo has ranked in the top 10 on DiversityInc's 'Top 50 Companies for Diversity' list. Additionally, Sodexo was named to the Best Companies for Multicultural Women list by Working Mother Magazine, Bloomberg's 2018 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) -- its first sector-neutral list of 104 global companies, and recognized on three of FORTUNE Magazine lists in 2017, including World's Most Admired Companies, Change the World and the FORTUNE 500.

Since 2001, the Top 50 list has recognized the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans. Companies with more than 1,000 U.S.-based employees are eligible and there is no cost to participate. Companies are judged in the following areas:

Talent Pipeline (including recruitment at all levels)

Talent Development

Leadership Accountability (responsible for results, communications, visibility)

Supplier Diversity (percent of tier-I and tier-II spend with minority, women-, LGBT-, disability- and veteran-owned businesses)

In order to maintain one's Hall of Fame status, companies are re-evaluated annually in the Top 50 competition. The Hall of Fame inductees will stand on top of the Top 50. Future number one companies will all be added to the Hall of Fame.

