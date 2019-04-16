Sodexo Launches Student Living Initiative to Make the Transition to College Life Easier

The Student Living program assists students transitioning to college life and will focus on life skills, academic success, and health and wellbeing. The program will offer how-to guidance and individual student support on a variety of topics from relaxation, nutrition and exercise, laundry, and roommate selection, as well as diversity awareness and managing conflict.

Additionally, all of the 75 Sodexo employees employed at Keiser, including student workers, will be trained in first aid and equipped with the tools to identify the signs of mental health challenges. The training will be provided in partnership with the National Council for Behavioral Health.

"With more than 400 students living on campus currently and an additional 200 to come by 2020, we are excited to leverage our partnership with Sodexo and serve as its first university in the United States to provide these important, relevant and much-needed services for our students," said Dr. Gary Vonk, Keiser University flagship campus president.

"In today's competitive market, academic leaders must be progressive in seeking solutions that solve multiple issues in the recruitment, engagement and retention of students and staff," said Jim Jenkins, CEO, Universities East, Sodexo. "Keiser University has a vision for students from around the country and around the world to feel right at home on their campus and they are willing to challenge the status quo to achieve it."

Sodexo will work closely with the University's faculty members, external partners, its dietitian network and award-winning global diversity and inclusion experts to create ongoing programming, campus workshops and events for students. Some of the recently launched programs have included events to educate and celebrate the diverse cultures on campus, dietitian tips for healthy eating, and exercise classes, including yoga.

Sodexo will also launch a fully-integrated app and website to give students on-demand access to relevant information about all aspects of student living. The app will enable instant messages, reminders and alerts to be sent directly to students keeping them informed of what's happening in their campus' community.

About Keiser University

Keiser University is a private, not-for-profit university, serving nearly 20,000 students and employing 3,800 faculty and staff members. Co-founded in 1977 by Chancellor Arthur Keiser, Ph.D., and Evelyn Keiser, the university currently offers more than 100 degrees at 21 Florida campuses, as well as online and at two international sites. Keiser University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges as a level VI institution to award certificates and degrees at the associate, baccalaureate, masters, specialist, and doctoral levels. For additional information regarding Keiser University, visit www.keiseruniversity.edu.

Sodexo - Universities

Sodexo enhances the student experience on campus at over 700 colleges and universities. By focusing on services that improve quality of life, we impact our partners' ability to attract, engage and retain students. From dining programs that meet the preferences and lifestyles of today's student to purpose-built environments designed to promote the mission of the institution, our commitment to improving quality of life spans the entire campus experience.

Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

