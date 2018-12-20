Sodexo Named as a Top Company for Remote Jobs

"Our employees' quality of life, including workplace flexibility, is important to us," said Gerri Mason Hall, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Sodexo North America. "When there's a balance between professional and personal responsibilities among our employees, effectiveness at work and employee satisfaction is enhanced."

Sodexo offers different tiers of flexibility for employees. If approved, employees can choose from job sharing, remote work, telecommuting, flex time, which adjusts the start or end of a work day, or part-time work.

Flexible work arrangements are a derivative of Sodexo's FLOW (Flexibility Optimizes Work) initiative. FLOW promotes open lines of communication where employees can request changes in their schedule, location, or way work gets done, so long as it doesn't interfere with the business. Through FLOW practices, business needs are met while employees enhance their sense of well-being, engagement and quality of life.

In addition to providing flexible work arrangements, Sodexo prides itself on being a great place to work and is committed to providing a variety of tools and resources to support employees' career goals, including training and mentoring. For more information on Sodexo as an employer see here.

FlexJobs' list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019 is based on an analysis of over 51,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database to identify the top 100 companies with the highest number of remote job openings during 2018. To be considered, the jobs offered by these companies had to be remote-friendly, either allowing for candidates to telecommute entirely or part of the time.

FlexJobs is the leading online service for professionals seeking telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs. With flexible job listings in over 50 career categories, and opportunities ranging from entry-level to executive and freelance to full-time, FlexJobs offers job seekers a safe, easy, and efficient way to find professional and legitimate flexible job listings.



Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

