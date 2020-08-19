Sodexo Named To Highest Level Of Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

"We are honored to be named as a Top 10 Percent Inclusion Index Company by Diversity Best Practices for the fourth year in a row," said Gerri Mason Hall, Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and Corporate Responsibility Officer, Sodexo Americas. "This recognition continues to challenge us to initiate and sustain inclusive programs and practices that support our diverse employees at all levels."

Organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

"Diversity Best Practices' recognition demonstrates Sodexo's unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Sarosh Mistry, Region Chair, Sodexo North America. "And it serves as a reminder for the work that remains before us. Enabling our employees, clients and the communities in which we serve is inherent to who we are at Sodexo – we are proud to be recognized for our work and look forward to continuing to be held accountable for our work."

Key findings of the DBP 2020 Inclusion Index are that one hundred percent of the top 10 percent use employee resource groups to recruit underrepresented talent. Eighty-five percent of the top 10 percent organizations require gender and racial/ethnic diversity in succession planning, and ninety-five percent of the top 10 percent organizations set percentages goals in diversity.

Sodexo's commitment to diversity and inclusion has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In January, Sodexo was recognized on Bloomberg's 2020 Gender Equality Index and FORTUNE'S 2019 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

