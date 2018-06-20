Sodexo Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for CDX (Compliance Document Exchange)

The proprietary CDX program is part of Sodexo's overall facilities management solution and ensures that facilities continuously comply with all Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements related to Environmental Services. Through this program, facility managers capture all data in an organized, consistent manner, allowing hospital staff to focus on clinical operations. Having a standard process ensures compliance and minimizes costly and urgent corrective responses. The CDX program provides a transparent review of required compliance documentation. Sodexo customers who have implemented this program have enjoyed a 99.98% success rate of regulatory documentation review.

"Regulatory readiness with CDX has been a significant component of Sodexo's comprehensive facilities program that assures continuous compliance. We are very honored to have received this recognition by Vizient," said George Amador, senior vice president, Facility Solutions, Sodexo Healthcare North America.

"Based on feedback from attendees at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange, it was determined Compliance Document Exchange should be recognized with an Innovative Technology designation. This designation will be noted in our online member contract catalog. Congratulations to Sodexo on receiving this status," said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program lead.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 133,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit sodexoinsights.com and connect with us on Facebook and @SodexoUSA on Twitter.





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodexo-receives-innovative-technology-designation-from-vizient-for-cdx-compliance-document-exchange-300669593.html

SOURCE Sodexo

Related Links

http://www.sodexoUSA.com

