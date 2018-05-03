Sodexo Recognized as a Top Company for Diversity by DiversityInc for 10 Consecutive Years

Last month, Sodexo was one of only six U.S. companies to be inducted into the first-ever DiversityInc Top 50 Hall of Fame for exceptional human capital management accomplishments and superior corporate values and culture.



"Diversity and inclusion is a true business imperative and part of our company's DNA," said Rohini Anand, PhD, SVP, Corporate Responsibility & Global Chief Diversity Officer, Sodexo. "We are excited to be recognized by DiversityInc once again. It speaks volumes about the commitment of our senior leaders, managers and employees at all levels of the business who help bring diversity and inclusion to life at Sodexo."

Helping to earn the organization's recognition on various specialty lists include Sodexo's work in recruiting and advancing women in the workplace, an initiative backed by Sodexo Women's International Forum for Talent (SWIFt), a committee of senior men and women executives with the purpose of advocating for gender balance, professional development and career growth for women within Sodexo. Driving SWIFt's mission is the organization's commitment to have 40 percent of senior leadership made up of women leaders by 2025. Currently, Sodexo has 32 percent of women in leadership positions including the head of Sodexo North America.

Also earning the company recognition are Sodexo's Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), networks organized by fellow employees around a sense of shared interests and experiences, or a common dimension of diversity where employees can meet peers throughout the company and have access to resources, professional development opportunities and senior leadership. Similarly, through Sodexo's Spirit of Mentoring program, employees are offered the opportunity to proactively support peers through collaboration, goal achievement and problem solving by leveraging technology or mentor-mentee relationships.

Sodexo's longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion has been recognized by third-party organizations and notable diversity publications. Most recently, Sodexo was named to the Best Companies for Multicultural Women list by Working Mother Magazine, Bloomberg's 2018 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) — its first sector-neutral list of 104 global companies, and recognized on three of FORTUNE Magazine lists in 2017, including World's Most Admired Companies, Change the World and the FORTUNE 500.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans. DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com.

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2017 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com and in DiversityInc magazine. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life of 15 million customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 133,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $30 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook and @SodexoUSA on Twitter.



