Sodexo Recognized by Black EOE Journal as a 2019 Best of the Best Company

"We are proud of the impact that diversity and inclusion has had in all areas of our business," said Rohini Anand, PhD, Global Chief Diversity Officer & SVP, Corporate Responsibility, Sodexo. "This recognition speaks to the commitment we've made to ensure that diversity and inclusion is integrated into not only our culture, but our systems, processes and practices."

As part of Sodexo's Better Tomorrow Plan, the company is committed to partnering with vendors led by minorities, women, service-disabled veterans, LGBTQ and people with disabilities across the U.S. Further, the company has made a global commitment to invest 25 percent of its global spend with small and local businesses, with a focus on women and other underrepresented groups, by 2025. In addition to being named as a Top Company and Top LGBT-Friendly Company by Black EOE Journal, Sodexo was named to Bloomberg's 2019 Gender Equality Index and FORTUNE'S 2019 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

The goal of Black EOE Journal's Best of the Best series is to not only bring the latest information and guidance to readers, but also encourage active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies. The lists were compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses.

About Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ)

The Black EOE Journal (BEOEJ) is the African American career and business connection. Our mission is to be the epicenter of information utilizing our channels of distribution in print and digital media. As one of the strongest growing African American publications in the nation, our mission is to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity to corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

