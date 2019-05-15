Sodexo Recognized by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the National Business Inclusion Consortium on 2019 Best-of-the-Best List

"A fundamental component of our business is rooted in diversity and inclusion," said Rohini Anand, Senior Vice President Corporate Responsibility and Global Chief Diversity Officer, Sodexo. "Our employees are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work – that's part of what distinguishes Sodexo as a leader in the space."

Sodexo proudly offers a comprehensive suite of LGBT-focused initiatives including Sodexo's global employee business resource group--People Respecting Individuality, Diversity and Equality (PRIDE)-- whose mission is to advance LGBT awareness and inclusion across Sodexo's global footprint. Led by PRIDE, Sodexo developed "Connecting Through Stories," a 90-minute session for LGBT employees and their allies to learn how to tell their stories in ways that foster understanding, acceptance and action. Additionally, in 2013 Sodexo produced an LGBT Conversation Guide, available in four languages, to help facilitate constructive manager/employee dialogue on LGBT issues and topics in the workplace.

"The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America's diverse employees and business owners," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. "This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business."

ABOUT NGLCC:

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact: Heidi Bullman, Sodexo Inc., Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com

SOURCE Sodexo

Related Links

http://www.sodexoUSA.com

