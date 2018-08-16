Sodexo Recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine

As part of Sodexo's Better Tomorrow Plan, the company is committed to partnering with vendors led by minorities, women, service-disabled veterans, LGBT and people with disabilities across the U.S. Further, the company has made a global commitment to invest 25 percent of its global spend with small and local businesses, with a focus on women and other underrepresented groups, by 2025.







In addition to being named a Top Veteran-Friendly Company and a Top Supplier Diversity Program, Sodexo was named to Bloomberg's 2018 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) – its first sector-neutral list of 104 global companies, and recognized on three of FORTUNE Magazine lists in 2017, including World's Most Admired Companies, Change the World and the FORTUNE 500.

U.S. Veterans Magazine polled Fortune 1000 companies to compile this year's Best of the Best evaluations. USVM hopes to open employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses and veteran business owners.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM)

The mission of the U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is simple: open up immediate, lucrative employment, business and supplier opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, and veteran business owners within the federal government, as well as corporate America. In turn, U.S. Veterans Magazine links companies and government entities to qualified career and business candidates from the ranks of the nation's veterans. U.S. Veterans Magazine provides the latest, most important veteran news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity, as well as business-to-business trends. The magazine offers both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars in addition to spotlighting inspiring role models and notable mentors. USVM is a WBENC-certified company.

About Sodexo North America







Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.









Contact: Heidi Marino, Sodexo, Inc., (301) 233-6658, Heidi.Marino@sodexo.com

SOURCE Sodexo

Related Links

http://www.sodexoUSA.com

