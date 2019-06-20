Sodexo Recognizes Winners of 2019 Vendor Partner Awards

This year, Sodexo acknowledged partners in eight categories. The awards finalists and winners were selected based on their overall outstanding contributions and their alignment with Sodexo's Six Dimensions of Quality of Life - physical environment, health and wellness, social interaction, recognition, ease and personal growth as the ultimate drivers of human performance - as well as Sodexo's Better Tomorrow 2025 Corporate Responsibility Roadmap .

"Sodexo's Vendor Partner Award Program recognizes the contributions of companies whose efforts play a vital role to support Sodexo's mission to enhance the Quality of Life," said Dean Johnson, CEO of Service Operations in North America. "We are delighted to honor our key vendor partners. Their support, partnership and commitment to quality are integral to our joint success."

Among Sodexo's 326 suppliers and vendors, eight received the highest honor of being named "Vendor Partner of the Year" including:

XXX

Contact: Alexandra Cauberghs, alexandra.cauberghs@sodexo.com, 301-233-7507

SOURCE Sodexo

