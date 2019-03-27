Sodexo Selected to Provide Comprehensive Food and Nutrition Services for MedStar Health

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, recently won a contract with MedStar Health, a large health system headquartered in Columbia, MD to provide integrated food services in the System's hospitals which has more than 3,000 beds. As part of the partnership with MedStar, Sodexo will provide enhanced and expanded patient and retail dining services, including 24-hour dining, catering, and vending.

"At MedStar Health we want to make our patients and visitors feel as comfortable and well cared for as possible. That's why we are enhancing our food services program, with hot meals cooked on site and served immediately, and expanded menu choices and ordering options. This is an important initiative to create the best possible experience for our patients and guests – and our associates as well," said Michael J. Curran, MedStar Health executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Sodexo will help MedStar transition from the "cook-chill" process, where food was cooked then rapidly chilled until utilized to a "cook-serve" process where food is cooked and served immediately, thus creating a better food experience. In addition, there will be a new patient room service menu and enhanced room service program. Sodexo will also develop 24-hour meal service for patients, staff and visitors, using a mobile ordering app, kiosk and phone options.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with MedStar Health," said Jennifer Akerly, Regional Vice President, Sodexo Healthcare North America. "Our successful partnership with MedStar Montgomery Medical Center laid a strong foundation for us to expand to the entire MedStar system."

Sodexo Healthcare in North America provides Quality of Life Services in Facilities Management, Environmental Services, Clinical Technology Management and Food & Nutrition at 1,200 client sites with over 31,000 employees.

About Sodexo North America:

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About MedStar Health:

MedStar Health is a not-for-profit health system dedicated to caring for people in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, while advancing the practice of medicine through education, innovation and research. MedStar's 30,000 associates, 6,000 affiliated physicians, 10 hospitals, ambulatory care and urgent care centers, and the MedStar Health Research Institute are recognized regionally and nationally for excellence in medical care. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar trains more than 1,100 medical residents annually. MedStar Health's patient-first philosophy combines care, compassion and clinical excellence with an emphasis on customer service. For more information, visit MedStarHealth.org.

Media Contacts:

Sodexo: Enrico Dinges, 301-987-4393, enrico.dinges@sodexo.com

MedStar Health: Marianne Worley, 703-558-1287, Marianne.Worley@medstar.net

SOURCE Sodexo

Related Links

http://www.sodexoUSA.com

