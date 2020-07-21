Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Awards Scholarships to Students for Efforts to End Childhood Hunger

Five students were honored with the Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholarship , which recognizes students who drive awareness and mobilize youth that provide solutions to eliminate hunger in America. Five national winners receive a $5,000 grant and a $5,000 scholarship. An additional 10 scholars are awarded at the regional level with a $1,000 grant. Since the program's inception in 2007, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has awarded more than $850,000 in grants and scholarships.

"For over two decades, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has been at the forefront of a movement to end childhood hunger, working with partners and investing in youth-led innovative solutions," explained Gerri Mason Hall, Senior Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion, Sodexo Americas. "The COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic impact demonstrates how rapidly one can be at risk of hunger, particularly children, and the disparities in access to food in vulnerable communities," she added.

The Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholars for 2020 are:

Over the life of the scholarship program, the scholarship awardees have comprised a wide variety of students, ages five to 25.

In addition to the student leaders, six Sodexo employees received The Heroes of Everyday Life award which annually highlights employees who invest their time, talent and resources to help some of the 37 million people at risk of hunger in the U.S. Collectively they raise awareness, raise funds, coordinate food drives, volunteer in food pantries, support food recovery programs, and teach nutrition education and healthy cooking skills. Each Hero receives a $5,000 grant to support a hunger-related charity of their choice.

The 2020 Heroes of Everyday Life are:

Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works to ensure that every child in the United States, especially those most at risk, grows up with dependable access to enough nutritious food to enable them to lead a healthy, productive life. Visit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @StopHungerUSA and Instagram @sodexostophunger .

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2019, Sodexo contributed over 151,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

