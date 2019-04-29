SodexoMAGIC Recognized as the 2019 Alliance Data Corporate Champion Awardee for Hiring Adults with Disabilities

"We knew that working with My Possibilities LaunchAbility Career Services was the right thing to do as corporate citizens, but it doubled as a good business decision," said Maria Holem, Resident District Manager, SodexoMAGIC. "Every step of the way this journey has provided unexpected returns. These employees bring an unparalleled work ethic and watching them grow and blossom has changed the way our team works for the better."

The SodexoMAGIC employees organize and maintain all items that café patrons need, including utensils, condiments and other supplies. They also work as prep cooks and in conference centers where they ensure everything is in working order, including supplies, room set-up and beverage service. These employees play critical roles and positively impact the team's overall effectiveness.

"SodexoMAGIC's success with the LaunchAbility Career Services Academy at Toyota and their hiring of four LaunchAbility clients is another story of triumph and shows the benefits of having people with disabilities as part of their workforce," added Britni Miles, Career Services Manager for LaunchAbility Career Services. "We selected SodexoMAGIC as this year's Corporate Champion to recognize their outstanding achievements – not only by opening the doors for our Academy program, but also employing our clients and showing true corporate citizenship and leadership by example, paving the way for future My Possibilities clients to gain opportunities and contribute to the community."

About My Possibilities



My Possibilities is a Plano-based for-cause 501c(3) organization that serves as the pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit: mypossibilities.org

SodexoMAGIC

In 2006, Sodexo, Inc. joined forces with Magic Johnson Enterprises that resulted in a joint venture called SodexoMAGIC, LLC. By leveraging the power of NBA all-star, Earvin "Magic" Johnson's brand with Sodexo's extensive portfolio of quality of life offerings, SodexoMAGIC effectively provides flexible, innovative and comprehensive service solutions that have unrivaled broad consumer appeal to the marketplace. SodexoMAGIC is committed to innovation in both the food & wellness space, while enhancing quality of life in the communities we serve.

Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

