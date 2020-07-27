SodexoMAGIC Selected to Bring New Student-Centered Dining Experience to Morgan State University Campus

BALTIMORE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Answering the call from the campus community and student leaders for expanded meal options, modern conveniences and amenities, Morgan State University announces a new contract with Gaithersburg, MD-based dining services provider, SodexoMAGIC, LLC. The five-year, nearly $45-million agreement will bring facility upgrades and renovations, technological integrations, a variety of dining options and food locations, student-friendly meal plans and the promise of an overall elevated dining experience beginning with the Fall 2020 Semester. SodexoMAGIC will be the University's first new food services provider in 25 years.

The Morgan State University Board of Regents voted unanimously to approve the new food services contract with SodexoMAGIC during the board's spring quarterly meeting, held in May. It was later ratified by Maryland's Board of Public Works. The new contract began on June 1.

"It's a new day at Morgan, and through our new partnership with SodexoMAGIC, campus dining, which is an integral part of the student life experience, has been greatly enhanced," said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. "We listened to the voices of our students and the greater campus community and responded in a thoughtful yet comprehensive way that took into consideration the many diverse preferences and needs that we have here at Morgan. It was truly a collaborative effort and we look forward to working with Magic Johnson and the SodexoMAGIC team to usher in a modern era of customized campus dining for today's multifaceted student."

The University received proposals from four of the nation's leading dining service providers, with SodexoMAGIC, chaired by NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, emerging as the winning finalist. The partnership marks SodexoMAGIC's first with a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Maryland.

"It is an honor to be partnering with Morgan State University. I founded SodexoMAGIC to empower communities and future generations to eat healthy and live well," said Chairman Earvin "Magic" Johnson. "I am confident my team will deliver best in class service to the Bears community."

