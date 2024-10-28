Sodium Butyrate Market to grow by USD 72.6 Million from 2024-2028, driven by e-commerce and online health platform growth, with AI's impact on market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global sodium butyrate market size is estimated to grow by USD 72.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.Rise of e-commerce and online health platforms is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing consumption of meat. However, high production cost of sodium butyrate poses a challenge.Key market players include Adisseo Co., American Elements, Bio Techne Corp., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Coats And Layers Chemicals, Conflate Chemtech, DSM, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Jainex Speciality Chemical, KAVYA PHARMA, Merck KGaA, Muby Chem Ltd, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Palital Feed Additives BV, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., West Bengal Chemical Industries Ltd., and Zhejiang Yaofi Bio Tech Co Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sodium butyrate market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Powder and Liquid), Application (Animal feed, Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adisseo Co., American Elements, Bio Techne Corp., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Coats And Layers Chemicals, Conflate Chemtech, DSM, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Jainex Speciality Chemical, KAVYA PHARMA, Merck KGaA, Muby Chem Ltd, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Palital Feed Additives BV, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., West Bengal Chemical Industries Ltd., and Zhejiang Yaofi Bio Tech Co Ltd

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global sodium butyrate market is experiencing growth due to the increasing consumption of meat worldwide. Sodium butyrate is a commonly used feed additive in the livestock industry, promoting animal growth, improving feed efficiency, and supporting gut health. In the US, where meat consumption averages 274 pounds per person annually, sodium butyrate's benefits are increasingly recognized. With the OECD and FAO forecasting a steady increase in global meat production by 2030, the demand for sodium butyrate is expected to rise. Livestock producers are adopting this feed supplement to enhance animal growth and improve overall herd health, leading to higher productivity and profitability.

The Sodium Butyrate market is experiencing significant growth in various industries. In animal nutrition, it's used as a feed additive to enhance gastrointestinal health and improve digestion in cattle and aquaculture. Butyrate salts like Sodium Butyrate and Calcium Butyrate are popular choices due to their stability. Butyric acid derivatives, such as Butyrate Esters, are gaining traction as well. Butyrate is not just for animals. It's also used in human dietary supplements and food and flavor industries for its role in intestinal health and epithelial cell proliferation. In the chemical industry, it's used as a chemical intermediate for producing products like perfumes, inks, paints, and coatings. The demand for Sodium Butyrate is driven by increasing meat consumption and the need to maintain animal health and well-being. It's also used to combat animal diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's Disease. In the aquaculture industry, it's used to improve fish health and growth. Renewable Butyric Acid is gaining popularity due to its eco-friendly production methods. Natural Butyric Acid and Synthetic Butyric Acid are also used depending on the specific application requirements. Overall, the Sodium Butyrate market is diverse and dynamic, catering to various industries and nutritional needs.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The sodium butyrate market is influenced by the availability of raw materials for its production, primarily butyric acid, which is sourced from dairy products like butter, cheese, milk, yogurt, and cream. The global dairy industry significantly impacts sodium butyrate supply due to its dependence on it. Factors such as livestock health and availability, as well as weather conditions, can disrupt milk production and decrease the availability of these raw materials. For example, the 2022 lumpy skin disease outbreak in India , which affected millions of cattle and reduced milk production, led to a decline in milk yield and, consequently, a decrease in the production of dairy products essential for sodium butyrate manufacturing. Adverse weather conditions, such as extreme heat, can also impact milk production by slowing weight gain and reducing milk yield. These factors can negatively affect the volume and quality of dairy products, restricting sodium butyrate production and growth in the market during the forecast period.

, which affected millions of cattle and reduced milk production, led to a decline in milk yield and, consequently, a decrease in the production of dairy products essential for sodium butyrate manufacturing. Adverse weather conditions, such as extreme heat, can also impact milk production by slowing weight gain and reducing milk yield. These factors can negatively affect the volume and quality of dairy products, restricting sodium butyrate production and growth in the market during the forecast period. The Sodium Butyrate market is experiencing significant growth due to its various applications in the animal feed industry. Butyric acid derivatives like Sodium Butyrate and Calcium Butyrate are popular choices for enhancing gastrointestinal health and digestion in livestock. In the animal health sector, Sodium Butyrate plays a crucial role in metabolism, colonization resistance, and mucosal immune response. However, challenges exist in the production of Butyric acid derivatives. Synthetic methods for producing Butyric acid, such as butyraldehyde oxidation, can be costly and may raise concerns regarding food safety. Alternatives to antibiotics, including Sodium Butyrate, are gaining popularity due to antibiotics regulations. The demand for meat and dairy products continues to rise, leading to increased demand for Sodium Butyrate in poultry, swine, and ruminant feed. Additionally, the trend towards plant-based diets and veganism poses a challenge to the market, as Sodium Butyrate is primarily derived from animal sources. Logistics and raw material availability are also critical factors affecting the market's growth. Renewable-based feed and enzyme release are potential solutions to address these challenges. Overall, the Sodium Butyrate market is expected to continue growing due to its numerous benefits for animal health and productivity.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This sodium butyrate market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Powder

1.2 Liquid Application 2.1 Animal feed

2.2 Food and beverages

2.3 Pharmaceuticals

2.4 Cosmetics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Powder- The Sodium Butyrate market is growing due to its widespread usage in various industries. It is a short-chain fatty acid that acts as a histone deacetylase inhibitor, offering benefits in areas like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. In agriculture, it enhances animal growth and improves feed efficiency. In pharmaceuticals, it serves as a potential treatment for several diseases, including cancer and neurological disorders. In cosmetics, it functions as an anti-aging agent and skin conditioner. Companies are investing in research and development to expand its applications and increase production capacity.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Sodium butyrate, a key short-chain fatty acid (SCFA), is derived from butyric acid through the process of salt formation or esterification. Butyric acid is a natural component of the gut microbiota and plays a crucial role in gastrointestinal health, digestion, and metabolism. The stable salts and glycerine esters of butyrate are widely used as feed additives in animal nutrition for various species, including cattle, swine, poultry, and aquaculture. These additives contribute to the stabilization of the microbiota, promotion of enzyme release, and improvement of nutrient digestion. The demand for sodium butyrate derivatives is driven by the nutritional needs of animals, particularly young ones, and the increasing demand for meat and fish. The market for these feed additives is expected to grow due to the antibiotics regulations and the focus on maintaining animal health and productivity.

Market Research Overview

Sodium butyrate is a key short-chain fatty acid derived from butyric acid, which is naturally produced by the fermentation of carbohydrates by intestinal microbiota. It is available in various forms, including stable salts, esters, and synthetic production. Sodium butyrate is widely used in animal feed for gastrointestinal health, digestion, and metabolism. It enhances nutrient digestion, stabilizes microbiota, and promotes colonization resistance, particularly in young animals. In animal health, it is used to prevent and treat diseases, including those related to the intestinal tract. Sodium butyrate is also used in fish feed and as a chemical intermediate for the production of butyraldehyde, fragrances, and food and flavors. The increasing demand for meat and animal products, as well as the trend towards renewable-based feed, is driving the growth of the sodium butyrate market. Additionally, sodium butyrate is used in human dietary supplements and has potential applications in the treatment of intestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The market for sodium butyrate is diverse, with applications in animal feed, food and flavors, perfumes, inks, paints and coatings, and human health. The production of sodium butyrate can be synthetic or natural, derived from renewable sources or chemical intermediates. The market for sodium butyrate is expected to grow due to its numerous applications and the increasing demand for animal and human health products. The market is also being driven by the need for alternatives to antibiotics in animal feed and the trend towards plant-based diets and veganism in human nutrition. The logistics of raw material sourcing and production are important considerations in the sodium butyrate market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Powder



Liquid

Application

Animal Feed



Food And Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio