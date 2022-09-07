Sodium Chlorite Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC, driven by the Scarcity of Water Leading to the Increasing use of Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals - Technavio

The sodium chlorite market covers the following areas:

Sodium Chlorite Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The key factor driving growth in the sodium chlorite market is the scarcity of water leading to the increasing use of water and wastewater treatment chemicals.

The growing global stress due to depleting water resources is increasing the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals such as sodium chlorite. Lower-than-average rainfalls and increasing global temperature due to global warming are increasing the stress related to the availability of water resources.

The water scarcity problem is a huge concern, as water is extensively used for residential and commercial purposes, especially for high-volume industrial water facilities and businesses. Geographically, countries and various states with a huge industrial base and a high population, such as California in the US and Chennai in India , are water-stressed locations, and they continue to struggle when allocating fair amounts of water. These factors are expected to increase the demand for water and wastewater treatment, which, in turn, will increase the consumption of sodium chlorite.

Major Challenges

The side effects of sodium chlorite will be a major challenge for the sodium chlorite market during the forecast period.

Contact with sodium chlorite can irritate and burn the skin. Exposure to sodium chloride can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. Sometimes, it can lead to nose bleeding, hoarseness, and sore throat. Furthermore, inhaling sodium chlorite causes lung irritation, coughing, and shortness of breath. Repeated exposure to sodium chlorite can lead to bronchitis. These side effects negatively impact the demand for sodium chlorite, which will hamper the growth of the global sodium chlorite market.

Sodium Chlorite Market - Companies Mentioned

The sodium chlorite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships and joint ventures with small and medium enterprises to compete in the market.

Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd.

Akzo Nobel NV

American Elements

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd.

ERCO Worldwide

Ercros SA

Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Merck KGaA

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd.

SODA CO. Ltd. Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tronox Holdings Plc

Sodium Chlorite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 68.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, American Elements, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd., ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, Occidental Petroleum Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tronox Holdings Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 97: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 98: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 100: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.4 American Elements

Exhibit 102: American Elements - Overview



Exhibit 103: American Elements - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: American Elements - Key offerings

10.5 Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 108: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd.

SODA CO. Ltd. Exhibit 112: OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd. - Overview

SODA CO. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 113: OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd. - Business segments

SODA CO. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd. - Key offerings

SODA CO. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

