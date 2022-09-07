Sodium Chlorite Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC, driven by the Scarcity of Water Leading to the Increasing use of Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals - Technavio

Sep 07, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sodium chlorite market is set to grow by USD 68.66 million at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for sodium chlorite in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The stringent environmental regulations imposed by government agencies due to water security issues will facilitate the sodium chlorite market growth in APAC over the forecast period. For more highlights on the regional report - Request a Free Sample Report!
The sodium chlorite market covers the following areas:
- The key factor driving growth in the sodium chlorite market is the scarcity of water leading to the increasing use of water and wastewater treatment chemicals.
- The growing global stress due to depleting water resources is increasing the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals such as sodium chlorite. Lower-than-average rainfalls and increasing global temperature due to global warming are increasing the stress related to the availability of water resources.
- The water scarcity problem is a huge concern, as water is extensively used for residential and commercial purposes, especially for high-volume industrial water facilities and businesses. Geographically, countries and various states with a huge industrial base and a high population, such as California in the US and Chennai in India, are water-stressed locations, and they continue to struggle when allocating fair amounts of water. These factors are expected to increase the demand for water and wastewater treatment, which, in turn, will increase the consumption of sodium chlorite.
- The side effects of sodium chlorite will be a major challenge for the sodium chlorite market during the forecast period.
- Contact with sodium chlorite can irritate and burn the skin. Exposure to sodium chloride can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. Sometimes, it can lead to nose bleeding, hoarseness, and sore throat. Furthermore, inhaling sodium chlorite causes lung irritation, coughing, and shortness of breath. Repeated exposure to sodium chlorite can lead to bronchitis. These side effects negatively impact the demand for sodium chlorite, which will hamper the growth of the global sodium chlorite market.
The sodium chlorite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships and joint ventures with small and medium enterprises to compete in the market.
- Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- American Elements
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd.
- ERCO Worldwide
- Ercros SA
- Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.
- Kemira Oyj
- Merck KGaA
- Occidental Petroleum Corp.
- OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd.
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals
- Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tronox Holdings Plc
|
Sodium Chlorite Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 68.66 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.62
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, American Elements, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Dongying Shengya Chemical Co. Ltd., ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, Occidental Petroleum Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tronox Holdings Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
