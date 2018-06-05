Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market – Overview
Sodium cocoyl glycinate is a mild chemical agent derived from plant oils.It is biodegradable.
Sodium cocoyl glycinate primarily functions as a surfactant-cleansing agent, distinguishing itself by its exceptional skin compatibility as well as its foaming behavior.It acts as a skin barrier and can reduce unwanted skin reactions.
North America and Europe are the major regions of the sodium cocoyl glycinate market.However, the market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to the rise in demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate led by the growth in the personal care industry in countries such as China and India.
Demand for skin care products is anticipated to escalate owing to the significant rise in population, growth in urbanization, and increase in per capita spending on sulfate-free products.
This report analyzes and forecasts the market for sodium cocoyl glycinate at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) from 2017 to 2025.
The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate during the forecast period.
The report also highlights opportunities in the sodium cocoyl glycinate market at the global and regional level.
The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market.Porter's Five Forces model for the sodium cocoyl glycinate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.
The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market by segmenting it in terms of form and application.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.
Regional segmentation includes the current and expected demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual form and application segments in all the regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market. Key players include Ajinomoto Omnichem S.A., Clariant, Galaxy Surfactants, Innospec Inc., Sino Lion (USA) Ltd, Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd, and Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments. The report comprises indications regarding the market position, offerings, R&D focus, top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and outlook for top players in the market.
The report provides the estimated market size of sodium cocoyl glycinate for 2017 and forecast for the next eight years.The global market size of sodium cocoyl glycinate has been provided in terms of revenue and volume.
Market numbers have been estimated based on form and application segments of the sodium cocoyl glycinate market. Market size and forecast for each major form and application have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.
The report segments the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market as follows:
Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market, by Form
Solid/Powder
Liquid
Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market, by Application
Hair Care
Shampoo
Conditioner
Skin Care
Soaps & Cleansers
Moisturizer
Others
Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
Widespread analysis of the sodium cocoyl glycinate market trends and value shares from 2017 to 2025 to analyze and track market opportunities and industry developments
Outline of key factors responsible for constructing the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the sodium cocoyl glycinate market at a global, regional, and country level
Comprehensive study with respect to SWOT analysis that would impact the outlook of the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market between 2017 and 2025
Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level
Porters' Five Forces highlighting the efficiency of buyers and suppliers and enabling stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
List of potential clientele and their procurement volumes providing lucrative opportunities for new market entrants
Effective study of manufacturing process of sodium cocoyl glycinate for future business development, product development, and market diversification opportunities
