Sodium Hypochlorite Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.01% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sodium Hypochlorite Market is Segmented by Product Type (Technical Grade Sodium Hypochlorite, Food Grade Sodium Hypochlorite), by Application (Chemical Intermediates, Food, Home & Personal Care, Mineral, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Water Treatment) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Chemical Industry

Sodium hypochlorite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Sodium hypochlorite is a chemical compound with the formula NaOCl or NaClO, comprising a sodium cation and a hypochlorite anion.It's utilised in everything from pulp bleaching to pool disinfection to water and sewer service sterilisation to residential disinfection, sterilisation, and bleach.

Major factors driving the growth of sodium hypochlorite market are:

The growing urbanization and industrialization is leading to an increase in industrial wastewater production and in turn is expected to drive the global Sodium Hypochlorite market. Manufacturers are also mandated to treat industrial waste before releasing it in the water streams and rivers to lower the pollution level. Furthermore, in light of the recent COVID-19 global pandemic, the sanitizer industry was one of the important sectors that saw massive global sales. Sodium hypochlorite is one of the most common feedstocks used in the formulation of hygiene and disinfection products around the world. Increasing demand for everyday cleaning products.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE MARKET

The discharge of industrial effluents into aquatic bodies has reached an all-time high, due to growing industrialization and an ever-increasing number of manufacturing facilities around the world. In the coming years, this trend is expected to boost the growth of sodium hypochlorite market.

Another important factor driving the growth of the sodium hypochlorite market is the increased demand for detergents, surface cleansers, cleaning products, hand wash, disinfectants, and colour bleaches. Another aspect boosting growth is a growing awareness of the importance of using high-quality household products to maintain good hygiene and cleanliness. Furthermore, the sodium hypochlorite market is being bolstered by rising usage of products such as sanitizers.

During the pandemic, the medical business experienced fast expansion, resulting in a considerable demand for sodium hypochlorite products for disinfection wipes, hard surfaces, and surgical instruments. These aforementioned variables are predicted to have a significant impact on sodium hypochlorite market growth.

Furthermore, the sanitizer industry was one of the important sectors that saw massive global sales. As a result of the virus's spread, people became acutely aware of the importance of personal hygiene, prompting them to use hand sanitizers and other disinfection products. Sodium hypochlorite is one of the most common feedstocks used in the formulation of hygiene and disinfection products around the world.

SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the increased demand for clean drinking water in residential buildings, residences, businesses, and public malls, as well as demand for clean water in ponds, swimming pools, and bathing places, the water treatment segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Sodium hypochlorite is used to treat municipal water since it contains chlorine, a disinfectant that is effective against viruses and bacteria. The demand for this commodity is linked to population increase and urbanisation in developing countries.

In the sodium hypochlorite market, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most lucrative region. The low cost and simple availability of raw materials and manpower can be linked to the increased demand for liquid bleach. Because of its rapid population increase and inclining industrialization, China accounted for the largest share in the region.

is predicted to be the most lucrative region. The low cost and simple availability of raw materials and manpower can be linked to the increased demand for liquid bleach. Because of its rapid population increase and inclining industrialization, accounted for the largest share in the region. North America is expected to have significant growth, which may be attributed to the region's increased consumer awareness of cleanliness and hygiene, as well as the region's disposable income. The NaOCl market is growing due to rising demand in the medical industry for disinfecting beds and tables, hard surfaces, and surgical equipment.

SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Sodium Hypochlorite Market by Product Type

Technical Grade Sodium Hypochlorite

Food Grade Sodium Hypochlorite.

Sodium Hypochlorite Market by Application

Chemical Intermediates

Food

Home & Personal Care

Mineral

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Water Treatment.

Key Companies

AGC Inc.

Al-Kout Industrial Projects Company KPSC

BASF SE

Befar Group Co., Ltd.

Bondalti Capital, S.A.

Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd.

Dinox Handels-GmbH

Donau Chemie AG

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd

Kaneka Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Kureha Corporation

LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd.

NCP Chlorchem (Pty) Ltd.

Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Nouryon Holding BV (former Akzo Nobel N.V.)

Occidental Chemical Corporation.

Sodium Hypochlorite Market by Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , etc.)

(U.S., , , etc.) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Korea, Australia , Indonesia , Taiwan , Thailand , etc.)

( , , , Korea, , , , , etc.) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia , Spain , etc.)

( , UK, , , , , etc.) Middle East & Africa ( Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Iran , Egypt , Nigeria , UAE, Israel , South Africa , etc.)

& ( , , , , , UAE, , , etc.) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Chile , Venezuela , Peru , etc

