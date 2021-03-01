Sodium Hypochlorite Market is expected to garner $295 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the Sodium Hypochlorite Market size was estimated at $205 million in 2020 and is slated to surpass $295 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027 primarily owing to increasing demand for PFPE products from the aerospace industry. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top winning strategies, wavering industry trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment avenues, competitive scenarios, market estimations & size.

Increasing awareness of hygiene, as well as the environment, is propelling the market growth. Rising sewage treatment plants coupled with stringent regulations is driving the demand for sodium hypochlorite. Increasing population globally is also increasing the scarcity of water in many countries, this is forcing governments to focus on the reuse of water. Thus, the above factors are propelling the sodium hypochlorite market to grow in the next few years.

Sodium hypochlorite is used as a disinfectant, bleach, chlorination of swimming pools as well as sanitation of drinking water. It is a strong oxidizer when used in swimming pools. They are used for many applications such as water treatment, household cleaning products, textile industry, chemical industry, and many more. It is also used as a germicide as well as topical anti-infective.

Household is expected to surpass USD 104 million with a growth rate of over 5.5% by the end of 2027. Sodium hypochlorite blends well with the domestic environment for bleaching of textiles, as well as for cleaning kitchen and bathroom surfaces. After COVID the consumption of sodium hypochlorite as a disinfectant has increased even more.

Water treatment was over USD 85 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow over 6% by the end of 2027. Water treatment is required to obtain as well as maintain acceptable microbiological and chemical in swimming pools. The microbiological disinfection as its neutral charge and small size allows filling through the membrane of the cell as well as provokes its dead by making changes in the internal redox potentials. Moreover, water is discharged outside the swimming pool when the filters are cleaned. In some countries, it is also a compulsion to completely empty the pool 2 times per year. This water is then mainly discharged into the sewer system. Thus, sodium hypochlorite plays an important role here to clean the water pollutants and keep the environment safe.

Asia Pacific sodium hypochlorite is expected to surpass USD 105 million with a growth rate of over 5.6% by the end of 2027. The Asia Pacific is currently dominating the market due to its vast wastewater treatment market. It is also one of the leading papers producing region globally. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the major contributors. The region is also witnessing high growth of the textile industry due to the rising production of home textiles, garments, and chemical fiber. Hence, such factors are expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Key manufacturers in sodium hypochlorite industry include Solvay, BASF SE, AGC Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited, Olin Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., BONDALTI. Companies are implementing strategic initiatives including new product launch, and expansion to enhance market share. For instance, in October 2019, Bondalti restarted its chlor-alkali production in Torrelavega, Spain. The plant will produce sodium hypochlorite, along with other products. These strategic initiatives are expected to enhance the company's market share and open up new business opportunities.

