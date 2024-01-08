Sodium-Ion Batteries: The Future of Sustainable Energy Storage

News provided by

Dongguk University

08 Jan, 2024, 08:32 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) have become essential for energy storage systems. However, limited availability of lithium has raised concerns about the sustainability of LIBs. In a new study, scientists from Dongguk University reviewed the recent advances in sodium-ion battery technology, a potential alternative to LIBs. Their findings can inspire young researchers to combat the current challenges of SIBs for their rapid commercialization.

Continue Reading
Unleashing the Potential of Sodium-Ion Batteries: Current State and Future Directions for Sustainable Energy Storage.
Unleashing the Potential of Sodium-Ion Batteries: Current State and Future Directions for Sustainable Energy Storage.

With the rapid increase in global energy demand and a growing shift toward renewable energy sources, lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) have become an indispensable part of our daily lives. However, the limited availability of lithium and the consequent increase in its costs have raised concerns about the sustainability of LIBs. As an alternative, sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) have gained considerable attention. SIBs offer many advantages, because their raw materials are naturally abundant, safe, and share a similar chemistry to the already mature LIB technology. However, despite these benefits, there are many challenges that impede the commercialization of SIBs.

To highlight these challenges and their potential solutions, a multinational team of researchers led by Professor Kyung-Wan Nam from the Department of Energy and Materials Engineering at Dongguk University, Korea, recently reviewed the recent advances in SIB technology. "We believe that highlighting the advances and challenges of current SIB technology not only inspires young researchers but also provides valuable insights for enhancing the performance and commercialization of SIBs." says Prof. Nam, while talking about the study. The study was made available online on July 4, 2023, and published in Volume 33, Issue 46 of the journal Advanced Functional Materials on November 9, 2023.

The team identified the main research areas in SIB technology, emphasizing the development of cathode and anode materials, electrolytes, and full-cell configurations. While most studies till now have only focused on half-cell configurations, full-cell configurations for SIBs can serve as a long-term alternative to LIBs. Fortunately, emerging energy companies and many researchers are working toward realizing practical full-cell SIBs.

The team also highlighted future research directions, urging to eliminate the use of toxic substances in cathodes and design of volume-controlled anodes. Furthermore, they also suggested that electrolytes will make significant improvements in both the cycle life and performance of SIBs. 

"While the cost of SIBs might be slightly lower and comparable to LIBs, the availability of sodium and the use of less toxic materials makes them a great alternative. In the long term, SIB can complement LIB technology, rather than being a competitor," says Prof. Nam.

The team expresses confidence that most of the current challenges will be addressed in the coming years, paving the way for a cleaner and greener tomorrow!

Reference
Title of original paper: Unleashing the Potential of Sodium-Ion Batteries: Current State and Future Directions for Sustainable Energy Storage

Journal: Advanced Functional Materials

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1002/adfm.202304617

*Corresponding authors' emails: [email protected] (A.N.S.); [email protected] (K.W.N.)

About Dongguk University
Website: http://www.dongguk.edu/mbs/en/index.jsp

Media Contact:
Sunggeun Cho
82 2-2260-3069
[email protected]

SOURCE Dongguk University

Also from this source

Manganese Complex Leads the Way to Affordable and Sustainable Bright White OLEDs

Manganese Complex Leads the Way to Affordable and Sustainable Bright White OLEDs

Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) are considered new and promising light sources for illuminating digital displays and indoor/outdoor spaces. One ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.