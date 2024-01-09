Sodium Ion Battery Market size to grow by USD 414.4 million from 2023 to 2028, The increasing demand for high-capacity and lightweight batteries in consumer electronics is a major trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sodium ion battery market is expected to grow by USD 414.4 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.33% during the forecast period. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

Sodium Ion Battery Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sodium Ion Battery Market 2024-2028
The sodium ion battery market is concentrated due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid sodium ion battery market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Rising demand for smart devices. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Altris AB, AMTE Power plc, Aquion Energy, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Faradion Ltd, HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Natron Energy Inc., NEI Corp., NGK Insulators Ltd., and Tiamat

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

Altris AB - The company offers sodium ion batteries which have outstanding performance in terms of longer life, more flexible working temperatures, and safety.

AMTE Power plc - The company offers sodium-ion batteries for renewable energy storage, Ultra Safe cell, and this technology is essential to underpin UK energy security and resilience, maximizing output from homegrown domestic supply.

Sodium Ion Battery Market 2024-2028: Segmentation Analysis

Based on Application

  • The industrial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.  Sodium-ion batteries are being researched for diverse industrial uses, providing a substitute for lithium-ion batteries. They are suitable for grid energy storage and are increasingly employed in stationary applications, such as backup power for critical infrastructure, telecommunications, and remote areas requiring a dependable power source. Furthermore, researchers are looking into sodium-ion batteries as a feasible replacement for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. They hold the potential for cost-effective energy storage in automobiles, assisting in the transition to more sustainable transportation.
  • End-user (stationary energy storage and transportation)

Based on Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC sodium-ion battery market thrives due to the region's role as a major hub for EV and consumer electronics manufacturing, particularly with key automakers like Toyota, MITSUBISHI MOTORS, and Honda concentrated in South Asia. The market's growth in automotive applications hinges on increasing EV adoption, driven by collaborative efforts between APAC governments and automakers to shift the automotive industry toward electric vehicles.
  • Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a FreeSample Report.

Market dynamics

Key Driver - The expansion of the sodium-ion battery market is driven significantly by escalating smart device requisites. Sodium-ion chemistry, anode materials and cathode materials, and electrolyte advancements contribute to augmenting energy density and power density in these batteries. With sodium-ion technology enhancing sodium-ion cell performance and cycle life, the rise in charging infrastructure aligns with the escalating demand for reliable, long-lasting energy solutions, boosting the growth of sodium-ion battery technologies for diverse applications.

Leading Trend - The sodium-ion battery market trend is shaped by the increasing need for high-capacity, lightweight batteries in consumer electronics. Sodium-Ion battery Manufacturers focus on enhancing electrochemical performance through robust research and development, and cost analysis, raw materials to meet market trends. Emphasizing supply chain efficiencies and recycling methods aids in sustaining growth. Moreover, the market witnesses traction due to expanded applications in grid energy storage and electric vehicles, fostering the sodium-ion battery market's continual evolution.

Significant Challenge - The sodium-ion battery market faces challenges due to the lower life cycle of batteries, impacting energy storage systems. Innovations in sodium-ion technology aim to address this challenge, but regulatory landscapes, commercialization strategies, and environmental impact influence global market share. Voltage stability and safety features remain concerns, impacting applications in consumer electronics and renewable energy integration. Overcoming these challenges requires concerted efforts to advance technology while meeting regulatory and safety standards for sustainable market growth.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global sodium ion battery market by value?
  • What will be the size of the global sodium ion battery market in 2028?
  • How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global sodium ion battery market?
  • What main segments make up the global sodium ion battery market?

Sodium Ion Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.33%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 414.4 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and
Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of
Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry
Risks

Key companies profiled

Altris AB, AMTE Power plc, Aquion Energy,
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.,
Faradion Ltd, HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Natron Energy Inc., NEI Corp., NGK Insulators Ltd.,
and Tiamat

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis
and future consumer dynamics, Market condition
analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application 

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

