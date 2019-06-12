Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% During 2019-2029 - Persistence Market Research

The demand for sodium lauryl sulfate is expected to be driven primarily by population growth, urbanization, increase in disposable income, and the supplementary requirements for personal care products. Increasing awareness about personal care and rising disposable income are crucial factors for the growth of the global sodium lauryl sulfate market. Consumers of personal care products are finding quick and easy products to use, such as paper soaps, foam pumps, travel size face washes, etc., which are effective and have high efficacy. Thereby, the growing demand for foam-based cosmetics is expected to fuel the global sodium lauryl sulfate over the forecast period.

The solid form of sodium lauryl sulfate has high content of active form. As such, the solid form sodium lauryl sulfate segment has captured a significant market share in the global sodium lauryl sulfate market. In terms of geographical analysis, East Asia is anticipated to be a significant platform for the sodium lauryl sulfate market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. In terms of end use, the personal care segment was valued around US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2018, and anticipated to represent a total incremental $ opportunity nearly US$ 500.0 Mn between 2019 and 2029.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/28540

Regional Market Projections

Geographically, East Asia and South Asia are picking up in the global sodium lauryl sulfate market, owing to increasing disposable income and growing industrial infrastructure. The demand for sodium lauryl sulfate is majorly driven by the spending on cosmetics and other consumer goods, which implicitly depends upon the growth in per capita cosmetic spending and changing lifestyles, driven by global GDP growth. Further, steady economic growth in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and ASEAN countries, and rising per capita disposable income and expenditure in these regions, are the major factors that are driving the growth of the sodium lauryl sulfate market.

Request For Full Report Access: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28540

Furthermore, in developed regions such as North America and Europe, the adoption of laundry operations and usage of washing machines has widely increased. This share is less in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2017, between 81% and 85% of laundry tasks were carried out using automated machines. Customers are inclined to enhance laundry operations. Owing to this, the demand for laundry products such as detergents, soaps, etc., is significantly high in these regions. Thus, the demand for sodium lauryl sulfate continues to grow at a healthy rate.

Vendor Insights

The global sodium lauryl sulfate market highlights some of the top players operating in the global sodium lauryl sulfate market, such as BASF SE, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, DowDuPont Inc., Croda International Plc, Stepan Company, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Godrej Industries Limited, Kao Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Clariant AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Sasol Limited, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Aarti Industries Limited, Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd, and Reliable Biopharmaceutical LLC, among others.

Browse Research Release at @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/sodium-lauryl-sulfate-market.asp

Browse More: Chemicals and Nanomaterials Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Biodiesel Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/biodiesel-market.asp

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/electronic-grade-phosphoric-acid-market.asp

Zinc Chloride Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/zinc-chloride-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.