Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Valuation to Hit USD 800 Million-Mark by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market by Product (Liquid, Dry), Application (Dish Washing Liquids, Household Detergents & Cleaners, Industrial Cleaners, Personal Care Products), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation for SLS will cross $800 million by 2026. Growing industrial usage for cleaning agents will propel the industry growth in the upcoming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @

Powder dry SLS has captured significant portion of the total dry SLS market size over the years, and will generate over USD 100 million in 2026.

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1396

Some major findings of the sodium lauryl sulfate market report include:

SLS finds a widespread application in the manufacturing of dishwashing liquids, household detergents & cleaners, industrial cleaners, personal care products, etc.

Growing population coupled with pressing need to maintain health, hygiene, and cleanliness will drive the SLS usage.

Global industrial cleaners demand is on the rise owing to increased awareness about industrial as well as workplace cleanliness.

Rapid industrial growth around the world coupled with high priority given to industrial fire & safety will boost the demand for industrial cleaners which, directly driving the sodium lauryl sulfate consumption.

The emerging nations of Asia Pacific and Latin America will be the major markets for industrial & institutional cleaners, and this is likely to drive the worldwide sodium lauryl sulfate market growth till 2026.

The rise in demand for personal care products will augment the product demand over the forecast period. Growing awareness about personal hygiene & grooming coupled with R&D activities to make products specific to customer demand will boost the personal care industry in the coming years. Higher disposable income has also led to the willingness and ability to spend more on personal appearance. Additionally, large scale manufacturers are increasingly trying to establish a foothold in the emerging economies as they provide an immense opportunity for the industry due to the rising income levels and low level of competition from local manufacturers. These factors will drive the global SLS market growth throughout the forecast period.

Lack of awareness in the emerging economies of the world is also a concern for the global sodium lauryl sulfate market. Over 70% of the population in the world population were from the low-income group in 2011 and a majority of these people are either oblivious to the benefits of cleanliness and hygiene or are incapable of spending on it. This will be a major hindering factor for growth over the coming years.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1396

Based on the products, sodium lauryl sulfate is classified into dry and liquid variants. Dry SLS is available in the form of powder, needles, and granules. These are likely to witness a strong growth rate in the coming years owing to their ease of storage and transportation to far off places. Powder dry SLS has also captured a significant portion of the total dry SLS market size over the years and will generate over USD 100 million in 2026. The trend will gain momentum owing to its application in making hand sanitizers, bubble baths, detergents, and several other products.

According to the application, the sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) market is categorized into personal care products, household cleaners & detergents, industrial cleaners, along with dishwashing liquids and few others. Concerns about industrial fire & safety and growing awareness about workplace cleanliness will augment the industrial cleaner segment at close to 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Europe has a vast market for personal care and beauty products. The personal care industry consists of segments such as hair care, oral care, facial care, cosmetics, perfumes & fragrances, and sanitary items. L'Oréal, Maybelline and Estee Lauder are some major international brands spread across most of the European countries. High disposable income of consumers and luxurious lifestyles are two prime factors influencing personal care products consumption in this region. In addition, women's grooming products have a high demand in UK, Germany, Italy and France.

With the growing consumption of sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) in various cleaning applications, large scale manufacturers are increasingly trying to establish a foothold in the emerging economies as they provide an immense opportunity for the industry due to the rising income levels and low level of competition from local manufacturers. Essential manufacturers in the SLS industry comprises of Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej Industries, Stepan, Solvay, Clariant, Huntsman, BASF, Croda International, Oxiteno, Kao Corporation, Melan Chemical, Xiamen Ditai Chemical, etc.

Browse key industry insights spread across 340 pages with 151 market data tables & 26 figures & charts from the report, "Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market 2019-2026" in detail along with the table of contents @

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sodium-lauryl-sulfate-SLS-market

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis 2016 – 2026

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.3.2. Distributor channel analysis

3.4. Industry impact forces

3.4.1. Growth drivers

3.4.1.1. Growing demand for detergents and cleaners

3.4.1.2. Increasing demand for personal care products

3.4.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1. Health and environmental hazards associated with SLS

3.4.2.2. Lack of awareness in the emerging nations

3.5. Growth potential analysis

3.6. Regulatory trends

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. China

3.7. Porter's analysis

3.8. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.8.1. Strategic landscape

3.9. PESTEL analysis

3.10. Regional price trends

3.10.1. Cost structure analysis

3.10.2. Raw material trends

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/sodium-lauryl-sulfate-SLS-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

global-sls-market-to-cross-800-mn.jpg

Global SLS Market to cross $800 Mn by 2026: GMI

Powder dry SLS has captured significant portion of the total dry SLS market size over the years, and will generate over USD 100 million in 2026.

Related Links

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market Size

Iron Sulfate Heptahydrate Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.