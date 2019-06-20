Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS, SLES, and LAS) Market to Reach Valuation of US$11 Billion by 2024 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium lauryl sulfate Market, sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (SLS, SLES, and LAS) market showcases steep fragmentation, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts. The global SLS, SLES, and LAS market is home to a number of regional vendors who exhibit a strong position in their respective industries. Several new players are seen entering the global sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market. This could be on account of low entry barriers owing to easy availability of raw materials and low initial investments.

Vendors in the global sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market concentrate on fresh and innovative applications of the product. Transparency Market Research reports that key players maintain their share of the market through investments in R&D operations and expansions of their portfolios.

Prominent players in the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market include Solvay, Stepan Company, Akzo Nobel, BASF SE, and Kao Corporation. In 2015, BASF SE was the leading vendor in the global sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market. It was closely followed by Stepan Company and Akzo Nobel N.V.

TMR analysts project the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market to exhibit a 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period 2016 to 2024, in terms of volume.

Among the different application segments, a key focus exists on the personal care products segment. The personal care segment is expected to see high potential for growth during the forecast period, on account of high consumption of lotions, creams, and cleaning agents using these products.

Asia Pacific is expected to demonstrate a lucrative growth rate in the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market in the coming years. The growing disposable incomes in the region, coupled with the high penetration and demand for cosmetic and personal care products could be held accountable for growth in this region.

Growing Consumer Demand for Superior Personal Care Products to Bolster Growth

SLES and SLS are active ingredients in products such as lotions, cleaning products, and creams in cosmetics. These components give bubble baths and cleaning products lathering and moisturizing characteristics, which contribute to their demand. The global SLS, SLES and LAS market is anticipated to be driven by changing consumer lifestyle patterns in emerging economies such as China and India, combined with high expenditure ability. The growing adoption of these products for their superior quality is expected to amplify the global sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market in the coming years.

Growing Application in Detergents to Fuel Demand

The global SLS, SLES and LAS market is also highly influenced by the elevated consumption level of detergents, as producers are increasingly preferring LAS compared with other surfactants. This greater preference is due to the fact that LAS is available in both liquid and powdered acidic and alkaline detergents. In addition, LAS is comparatively inexpensive compared to other standard tensioners. This is another key trend boosting the sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market to a large extent.

Adoption of Bio-Based Alternatives May Pose a Threat to SLS, SLES, and LAS Market

SLS and SLES are not renewable products used in the production. Ethylene oxide is for example distilled from a non-renewable resource called crude oil. Hand-made soap and other SLS-free cosmetics quickly enter the market, since they are relatively cheaper and secure. They are therefore used for the production of care and cosmetic products for kids and represent a challenge to the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market.

This review is based on TMR's report titled, "Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market (SLS Liquid and SLS Dry), Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate Industry (SLES) and Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024."Top of Form

The global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS, SLES, and LAS) Market is segmented along the following lines:

Product

SLS

SLES

LAS

Application

Detergents & cleaners

Personal care

Textile & leather

Oilfield chemicals

Others (including paints & coatings, polymer additives, and agricultural chemicals)

