Sodium sulfate market size to grow by 1,427.55 thousand units between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for sodium sulfate in China - Technavio

Apr 04, 2023, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium sulfate market size is estimated to grow by 1,427.55 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.02% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for sodium sulfate in China. The growing year-over-year per capita consumption of paper products in APAC and the high production and export of pulp from Indonesia to China have increased the production of paper and paperboards in China. In addition, the growth in end-user industries such as textiles, automobiles, construction, and surfactants industries has significantly increased the consumption and demand for sodium sulfate in China. All these factors are driving the growth of the global sodium sulfate market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Global Sodium Sulfate Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (synthetic sodium sulfate and natural sodium sulfate), application (detergent, glass, pulp and paper, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
- The market growth in the synthetic sodium sulfate segment will be significant during the forecast period. Synthetic sodium sulfate is commercially produced using the Hargreaves process, which uses sulfur dioxide and sodium chloride as raw materials. The increasing demand for synthetic sodium sulfate in applications, such as pulp and paper, textile manufacturing, and glass is driving the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sodium sulfate market.
- APAC will account for 54% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region dominates the market in terms of demand, innovation, and product development. The strong growth of end-user industries such as construction, chemical, and textile industries, particularly in China, India, South Korea, and Japan is increasing the demand for sodium sulfate in APAC. Increasing automobile production is another major factor driving the growth of the sodium sulfate market in APAC.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report
Global Sodium Sulfate Market – Vendor Analysis
The global sodium sulfate market is fragmented with the presence of both global and regional players. Most vendors compete based on factors such as formulations, purity, portfolio range, and services. Large vendors have a vast geographical presence with huge production facilities located across the globe. They offer various forms of sodium sulfate with integrated downstream capacities. These vendors are forming strategic partnerships and joint ventures with small and medium enterprises to stay ahead of the competition. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- Alkim Alkali Kimya - The company offers sodium sulfate that is free from heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, zinc, and chrome, under the Alkim brand.
- Bhagwati Chemicals - The company offers sodium sulfate that helps in reducing negative charges on fibers so that dyes can penetrate evenly.
- CGC SAMCA - The company offers sodium sulfate that is noncorrosive, neutral, and cheap. It is sold under the brand name Minera de Santa Marta.
- Cooper Natural Resources Inc - The company offers sodium sulfate that is used as a fining agent to help remove small air bubbles from molten glass, under the brand name Cooper Natural Resources.
- Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG
- Elementis Plc
- Grupo Industrial Crimidesa SL
- Krishna Chemicals
- Lenzing AG
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
Global Sodium Sulfate Market – Market Dynamics
Leading trends influencing growth
- Growth in demand for sodium sulfate as a dyeing agent in the textile industry is identified as the key trend in the market.
- Sodium sulfate acts as a leveling agent by reducing the negative charge on the fibers to allow dyes to penetrate evenly.
- Sodium sulfate also acts as an electrolyte for migration, adsorption, and fixation of the dyestuff to the cellulose material.
- Such properties have increased the use of sodium sulfate as the dyeing agent in the textile industry.
- Countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh have witnessed significant growth in the textile industry over recent years.
- All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market.
Major challenges hindering growth
- The increasing substitutes for sodium sulfate will challenge the growth of the market.
- There are many substitutes for sodium sulfate such as emulsified sulfur and caustic soda, sodium silicates, calcium sulfate, and soda ash.
- These can be used as substitutes for sodium sulfate in industries such as paper and pulp.
- This is reducing the demand and consumption of sodium sulfate, which is hindering the growth of the market.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this sodium sulfate market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sodium sulfate market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the sodium sulfate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the sodium sulfate market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sodium sulfate market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The silver sulfate market size is expected to increase to USD 378.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77%. The market is segmented by end-user (agriculture, food industry, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The zinc sulfate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 857.39 thousand tons. The market is segmented by type (solid and liquid), application (agriculture, medical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Sodium Sulfate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.02%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
1,427.55 thousand units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
1.33
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key countries
|
China, US, Spain, Russian Federation, Japan, and Mexico
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alkim Alkali Kimya, Bhagwati Chemicals, CGC SAMCA, Cooper Natural Resources Inc, Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG, Elementis Plc, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa SL, Krishna Chemicals, Lenzing AG, and Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Table of contents:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 4
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 08: Key Finding 6
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis: Commodity Chemicals
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market definition
Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 23: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 24: Comparison by Product
5.3 Synthetic sodium sulfate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Synthetic sodium sulfate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 26: Synthetic sodium sulfate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Natural sodium sulfate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Natural sodium sulfate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 28: Natural sodium sulfate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 30: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 31: Comparison by Application
6.3 Detergent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Detergent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 33: Detergent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 34: Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 35: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 37: Pulp and paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 39: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.7 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 41: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 42: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 43: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 47: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 48: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 49: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)
Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 54: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Growing demand for sodium sulfate in China
9.1.2 Sodium sulfate is recognized as safe for use in food packaging
9.1.3 Increasing demand for sodium sulfate in the glass manufacturing industry
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Increasing substitute for sodium sulfate
9.2.2 Growing demand for liquid detergents
9.2.3 Side effects of sodium sulfate
Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Growth in demand as a dyeing agent in the textile industry
9.3.2 Increase in zinc production
9.3.3 Rise in construction activities
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 57: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
10.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 58: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 59: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 60: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 61: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Alkim Alkali Kimya
Exhibit 62: Alkim Alkali Kimya - Overview
Exhibit 63: Alkim Alkali Kimya - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Alkim Alkali Kimya - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: Alkim Alkali Kimya - Segment focus
11.4 Bhagwati Chemicals
Exhibit 66: Bhagwati Chemicals - Overview
Exhibit 67: Bhagwati Chemicals - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Bhagwati Chemicals - Key offerings
11.5 CGC SAMCA
Exhibit 69: CGC SAMCA - Overview
Exhibit 70: CGC SAMCA - Product and service
Exhibit 71: CGC SAMCA - Key offerings
11.6 Cooper Natural Resources Inc
Exhibit 72: Cooper Natural Resources Inc - Overview
Exhibit 73: Cooper Natural Resources Inc - Product and service
Exhibit 74: Cooper Natural Resources Inc - Key offerings
11.7 Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG
Exhibit 75: Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 76: Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 77: Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
11.8 Elementis Plc
Exhibit 78: Elementis Plc - Overview
Exhibit 79: Elementis Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Elementis Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Elementis Plc - Segment focus
11.9 Grupo Industrial Crimidesa SL
Exhibit 82: Grupo Industrial Crimidesa SL - Overview
Exhibit 83: Grupo Industrial Crimidesa SL - Product and service
Exhibit 84: Grupo Industrial Crimidesa SL - Key offerings
11.10 Krishna Chemicals
Exhibit 85: Krishna Chemicals - Overview
Exhibit 86: Krishna Chemicals - Product and service
Exhibit 87: Krishna Chemicals - Key offerings
11.11 Lenzing AG
Exhibit 88: Lenzing AG - Overview
Exhibit 89: Lenzing AG - Business segments
Exhibit 90: Lenzing AG - Key offerings
11.12 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 91: Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 92: Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 93: Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 94: Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key customers
Exhibit 95: Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and Caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 99: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article