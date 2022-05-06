Sodium Sulfate Market Size to Grow by 1427.55 thousand units| 54% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Product - Synthetic sodium sulfate and natural sodium sulfate

Application - Detergent, glass, pulp and paper, and others

Geography - APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

Vendor Insights

The Sodium Sulfate Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 54 percent of market growth. The sodium sulphate market in APAC is dominated by China, Japan, and Mexico. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Sodium sulphate market expansion in APAC would be aided by increase in the construction and textile sectors over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as China, US, Spain, Russian Federation, Japan, and Mexico are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Sodium Sulfate Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The synthetic sodium sulphate sector will gain a considerable proportion of the sodium sulphate market. Sodium sulphate is a low-cost, essential ingredient in the production of powder detergents. It's a material with a neutral pH that dissolves easily in warm water. It functions as a desiccant. Sodium sulphate prevents clump formation in powder detergents by attaching to numerous molecules of water to produce hydrates.

Furthermore, as people's awareness of health and hygiene has grown, powder detergents have become more widely used around the world. The need for detergents is being driven by a growing population in emerging countries like India and China, as well as an increased awareness of hygiene.

Product News and Insights

Alkim Alkali Kimya - Under the brand name Alkim, the company sells sodium sulphate that is free of heavy elements including arsenic, lead, zinc, and chrome, which are found in sulphate made by chemical processes, as well as hazardous minerals.

CGC SAMCA - Under the brand name Minera de Santa Marta, the company sells sodium sulphate, which is an excellent filler and diluent because it is noncorrosive, neutral, and inexpensive.

Cooper Natural Resources Inc - Under the Cooper Natural Resources brand, the company sells sodium sulphate, which is used as a fining agent to eliminate microscopic air bubbles from molten glass.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Sodium Sulfate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.02% Market growth 2022-2026 1427.55 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Spain, Russian Federation, Japan, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alkim Alkali Kimya, Bhagwati Chemicals, CGC SAMCA, Cooper Natural Resources Inc, Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG, Elementis Plc, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa SL, Krishna Chemicals, Lenzing AG, and Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

