Sodium Sulphate Market to Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The sodium sulphate market is driven by surge in use of soaps and detergents. Sodium sulphate is used in the manufacturing of powdered detergents as it is easily available, neutral in nature, and also manages the weight of the product, making it economical to produce. With continuous product innovation, the demand for powder detergent is driven by rise in demand for liquid and gel-based detergents, which do not require fillers. This, affects the growth of the sodium sulphate market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sodium Sulphate Market by Product (Natural and Synthetic), Form (Salt Cake, Glauber's Salt, and Niter Cake), and Application (Soaps And Detergents, Textiles, Glass, Paper and Pulp, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the sodium sulphate market was valued for $0.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032.

The growth of the sodium sulphate market is driven by rise in demand for powdered detergents in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, such as China, India, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. This has created a high-volume demand for salt, and product formulations, in recent years. This is mainly attributed to the easy movement of sodium sulphate powders; which are also substrates that act as a filler in detergents. In addition, increase in adoption of products, due to macroeconomic growth and shift from hand to machine-based washing of clothes, is projected to increase the demand for sodium sulphate in soap & detergent formulations.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9039

Prime determinants of growth

The global sodium sulphate market is driven by robust demand from various end-user industries. Sodium sulphate is used in the paper and pulp industry for the production of paper and paperboard. The demand for sodium sulphate is often linked to the growth of this industry, which, in turn, is influenced by factors such as packaging demand, economic development, and technological advancements. In the textile industry, sodium sulphate is used in dyeing processes. The textile industry's growth, influenced by fashion trends, consumer preferences, and economic conditions, is expected to impact the sodium sulphate market.

Sodium sulphate is used as a fining agent in the glass industry to remove impurities. The demand for sodium sulphate in this sector is linked to the overall growth of the glass manufacturing industry, which is influenced by construction activities, automotive production, and other factors. Thus, rise in demand for sodium sulphate from various industries boosts the growth of the market. However, availability of substitutes is expected to restrain the growth of the sodium sulphate market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.1 billion CAGR 4.0 % No. of Pages in Report 334 Segments covered Product, Form, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in use in soaps and detergents Growing demand from various end-user industries Opportunities New application and market segment for products Green and sustainable initiatives Focus on high-purity grades Restraints Limited new uses of sodium sulphate Availability of substitutes

The natural segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By product, the natural segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global sodium sulphate market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. As countries undergo industrialization and urbanization, the demand for products related to detergents, textiles, paper and pulp, and other industries that use natural sodium sulphate is expected to increase. Furthermore, the detergent industry is a significant consumer of sodium sulphate, using it as a key ingredient. As household and industrial cleaning product demands rise, so does the demand for natural sodium sulphate. In addition, natural sodium sulphate is considered environmentally friendly, and as sustainability becomes a more critical factor in product choices, industries might prefer using sodium sulphate over other chemicals in certain applications. These factors are expected to surge the demand for natural sodium sulphate; thus, fueling the growth of the sodium sulphate market during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (334 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/47KmVpH

The salt cake segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By form, the salt cake segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to less than half of the global sodium sulphate market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. Salt cake, including sodium sulphate, is used as a raw material in the chemical industry. It may be utilized in the production of various sodium compounds, such as sodium sulfide and sodium carbonate, which have applications in different chemical processes. Furthermore, sodium sulphate, including that derived from salt cake, is commonly used in the textile industry for dyeing processes. The demand for sodium sulphate in this application is anticipated to increase as the textile industry continues to grow. In addition, sodium sulphate is used in the production of cleaning agents and detergents. The demand for household and industrial cleaning products could contribute to rise in demand for sodium sulphate. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the salt cake form of sodium sulphate; thus, fueling the growth of the sodium sulphate market.

The soaps and detergents segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the application, the soaps and detergents segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global sodium sulphate market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%. There has been an overall increase in the demand for detergents, either due to population growth, increase in consumer awareness about hygiene, or changes in lifestyle. This is expected to lead to a higher demand for various detergent ingredients, including sodium sulphate. Furthermore, sodium sulphate is often used as a cost-effective filler or processing aid in detergent formulations. If manufacturers are looking for ways to optimize production costs without compromising product quality, the demand for sodium sulphate may increase.

In addition, industry trends and consumer preferences may lead to changes in detergent formulations. Shift towards formulations that include sodium sulphate for specific benefits, such as controlling viscosity or improving product stability, it could contribute to increase in demand. These factors are expected to surge the demand for sodium sulphate for soaps and detergents application; thus, fueling the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global sodium sulphate market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, including countries such as China and India, is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This has led to increase in demand for products in sectors such as paper and pulp, detergents, textiles, and chemicals. Thereby driving the demand for sodium sulphate. Furthermore, the paper and pulp industry is a major consumer of sodium sulphate in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of this industry, driven by packaging demand and economic development, contributes significantly to the sodium sulphate market.

Leading Market Players: -

ECOBAT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD.

ADITYA BIRLA CHEMICALS LIMITED.

BORDAN AND REMINGTON CORP.

REMINGTON INTERSAC

NIPPON CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

ATUL LTD.

TCI CHEMICALS

LENZING AG

MERCK KGAA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global sodium sulphate market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-sulfite-market/purchase-options



Similar Reports:

Sodium Silicate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Sodium Chlorite Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Sodium Hypochlorite Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Sodium Nitrate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cobalt Sulphate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Copper Sulfate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research