Sodium Thiosulfate Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 3%-6% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Sodium Thiosulfate industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 84.83 Million. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

