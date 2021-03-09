Sodoma Law Opens 4th Location: Introducing Sodoma Law North

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodoma Law , a family law firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, today announced the opening of Sodoma Law North , serving North Mecklenburg County. Sodoma Law Attorney Sarah Bennett has been named Managing Attorney and will lead the office, located in Cornelius, NC. In addition to the newest location, Sodoma Law offices include its headquarters in Charlotte, NC; Sodoma Law Union in Monroe, NC; and Sodoma Law York in Rock Hill, SC. The firm continues to maintain its satellite location in the Ballantyne community as well.

"Sodoma Law North is reflective of our commitment to ensuring that our services evolve with our clients' needs. Opening in North Mecklenburg County was a natural extension and has already been a great benefit for clients in that region. When Sarah joined the firm, it just sealed the deal," said Nicole Sodoma, Founder and Managing Principal, Sodoma Law.

While Sodoma Law North is focused on all aspects of family law, clients benefit from Sodoma Law's full-service approach, with access to a range of practice areas including estate planning, mediation, and assisted reproductive technology across each of the firm's locations.

The new office arrives one year after Sodoma Law's headquarters in Charlotte relocated to "The Graham," a 100+ year-old former multi-industry building in the historic Fourth Ward in Queen City's uptown that was revived, revitalized and transformed by the firm.

About Sodoma Law

Sodoma Law is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional locations in Monroe, Union County; and in Rock Hill, York County, South Carolina. The firm's areas of practice include Family Law , Adoption , Surrogacy , Mediation , Estate Planning , and Litigation Consulting . Sodoma Law includes multiple certified Parenting Coordinators , as well as a Divorce Concierge .

