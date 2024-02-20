Sodoma Law Opens 6th Location: Introducing Sodoma Law Belmont

News provided by

Sodoma Law, P.C.

20 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET

New North Carolina location is latest addition to steadily growing family law firm

BELMONT, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodoma Law, a full-service family law firm, known for its client-centric advocacy in divorce and custody cases, is announcing the opening of Sodoma Law Belmont, in Gaston County, NC, to be led by Sodoma Law managing attorney Chelsea Gajewski. In addition to this newest location, Sodoma Law offices include its headquarters in Charlotte, NC in the historic Graham building, as well as Sodoma Law Union in Monroe, NC; Sodoma Law North in Cornelius, NC; Sodoma Law York in Rock Hill, SC; and Sodoma Law Greenville in Greenville, SC.

Continue Reading
Announcing the opening of Sodoma Law Belmont, in Gaston County, NC, to be led by Sodoma Law managing attorney Chelsea Gajewski.
Announcing the opening of Sodoma Law Belmont, in Gaston County, NC, to be led by Sodoma Law managing attorney Chelsea Gajewski.

"Chelsea's drive and determination to succeed for our clients, our community and our colleagues has been evident since she joined Sodoma Law following her graduation from law school," said Nicole Sodoma, Managing Principal, Sodoma Law. "But her efforts don't stop with our practice; she also teaches, mentors and leads initiatives that positively benefit family law within North Carolina, in particular with the North Carolina Bar Association as well as local bar organizations. She is an ideal advocate for our Gaston County clients and has already shown to be an outstanding addition to the Gaston County community."

While the Sodoma Law Belmont office is focused on all aspects of family law and divorce, clients benefit from Sodoma Law's comprehensive mediation, appellate, assisted reproductive technology, real estate, business, and estate planning practices as well.

The new office arrives just a year after the opening of Sodoma Law Greenville in Greenville, SC.

About Sodoma Law

Sodoma Law is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional NC locations in Monroe, Union County; Cornelius, North Mecklenburg County; and in South Carolina in Rock Hill, York County, Greenville, Greenville County, and Belmont, Gaston County. The firm's areas of practice include Family Law, Adoption, Mediation, and Estate Planning. Sodoma Law includes multiple certified Parenting Coordinators and attorneys with substantial Guardian ad Litem experience.

Connect with Sodoma Law: Facebook | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Contact:

Ariane Wolff, Warner Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sodoma Law, P.C.

Also from this source

15 Years, 5 Locations, and a Legacy of Outstanding Achievement for Sodoma Law

15 Years, 5 Locations, and a Legacy of Outstanding Achievement for Sodoma Law

Sodoma Law, a full-service family law firm with five locations throughout the Carolinas, is raising a glass today in celebration of its 15 years of...
Principal and Managing Attorney Penelope L. Hefner Gains Full Equity in Sodoma Law Union

Principal and Managing Attorney Penelope L. Hefner Gains Full Equity in Sodoma Law Union

Sodoma Law, a full-service family law firm, known for its advocacy in divorce and custody cases, is proud to announce that Principal and Managing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.