Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan Adds to Their Commanding Courtroom Presence

OMAHA, Neb., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan has built a reputation as an insurance defense firm that gets results when they have to take cases to trial. SML has now hired attorney Joe Lord to further ensure successful outcomes for their clients.

Lord's practice is primarily focused on insurance and workers' compensation defense. He firmly believes in zealous advocacy and brings a passionate energy to every case he works on. Whether through negotiated settlement, trial, or appeal, Joe is committed to consistently achieving his clients' goals.

"Joe has incredible courtroom experience, a wonderful reputation, and a great presence about him," says Patrick Sodoro, Managing Partner of SML. "We are very excited that he has joined our team and will use his great skills to defend our clients' interests."

Prior to joining SML, Lord worked as an Immigration Attorney, specializing in removal defense in Nebraska, Iowa and beyond. SML's clients will also benefit from his wide range of experience in general practice, focused primarily on family law, corporate law, landlord and tenant disputes, and estate planning. Lord is licensed to practice law in Nebraska and has bar applications pending in Kansas and Missouri. He is also a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Nebraska State Bar Association, and the Omaha Bar Association.

With an impressive academic resumé, Lord was destined for a successful legal career. He received his Bachelor of Science in Political Science with a concentration on the Law and Courts from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Then, he earned his Juris Doctor and Master of Science in Negotiations and Conflict Resolution from Creighton University School of Law, where he received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Cross Examination and a Litigation Certificate. Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and South Dakota.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Sievers at [email protected].

SOURCE Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan

Related Links

http://www.smllawoffice.com

