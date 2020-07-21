Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan Continues to Set the Standard for Responsive and Efficient Service as Two Powerful Attorneys Join the Team

OMAHA, Neb., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest law firm, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan , has added two strong names to their team of attorneys — Betsy S. Seeba-Walters and Steven V. Golej . Both individuals bring with them sharp skills in dealing with complex high-exposure insurance claims.

Betsy has spent over a decade litigating both civil and criminal cases in multiple jurisdictions across Nebraska, Iowa and Florida. As a former criminal prosecutor and in-house insurance defense counsel, Betsy has litigated various serious criminal felonies and civil negligence cases, having tried over 38 cases to jury.

Betsy emphasizes her skillset in defending medical malpractice lawsuits and will also lead insurance defense cases as part of the Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan team due to her extensive experience and expertise in that area.

Steve not only specializes in worker's compensation matters but also fields general liability cases. Before joining Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, Steve worked for major insurance companies where he handled litigated matters for commercial auto, trucking and general liability. His experience allows him to provide the focus and attention clients need throughout the litigation process.

Managing Partner, Patrick Sodoro, comments, "Steve and Betsy will not only deepen our pool of legal wisdom, but they will also allow us to continue providing clients the responsiveness and efficiency they deserve in handling their cases. They both have robust expertise working in-house for insurance carriers that will aid in our ability to win complex high-exposure cases. Basically, these two know what clients, claims representatives, and adjusters need from their lawyers and are prepared to deliver on — if not exceed — those expectations."

With these additions, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan continues to build momentum as one of the most trusted and reliable law firms in the Midwest, especially in the Workers' Compensation , Medical Malpractice , General Liability and Insurance Defense arenas.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Gazda at [email protected] or call (402) 504-9346.

SOURCE Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan

Related Links

http://www.smllawoffice.com

