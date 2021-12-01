Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan Has a New Name, Same Great Legal Defense and Excellent Service

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After founding the Firm in 2012, Managing Partner Patrick J. Sodoro is happy to announce that the Firm will be known as the Sodoro Law Group moving forward. Despite a new name, Sodoro sees this exciting new chapter as a continuation of the exceptional work the Firm has done over the years. For nearly a decade, the Firm built a reputation for highly responsive, attentive, and efficient service. Nothing about that is changing.

The team at Sodoro Law Group want to emphasize that there will be no modifications to the Firm's standard procedures, communication, administration or billing. The Firm will continue providing services throughout the great states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota, with emphasis on the finest possible legal defense delivered with customer service, which is second to none.

In recent years, this Midwestern law Firm has experienced immense growth in personnel, service area, and legal acumen. Several experienced attorneys have joined the Firm to achieve even more great outcomes at Trial and efficient resolutions through settlement when best for their clients. In fact, the Firm is adding two new attorneys this month who combined have tried over 50 jury trials to verdict, deepening an already robust talent pool at Sodoro Law Group.

Sodoro, is excited for the present and future of the Firm saying, "I'm proud of everything we have accomplished over the years and I am particularly grateful for the personal relationships we have been able to develop with our clients and industry colleagues. I am truly looking forward to all that the future holds for our Firm; especially the continued opportunities to offer our wonderful Clients the legal product and customer service which they deserve. Our Team has worked very hard to establish a strong infrastructure, upon which we will continue to build. As we move forward we will continue to invest the time, resources, and energy necessary to bolster our great culture and organizational foundation. Our clients can have full confidence that we will always meet their needs and that their cases will continue to be handled with immense care."

"As our Firm continues to grow, we will always prioritize quality control and taking care of our clients," says Sodoro. "We thank them for trusting us with their cases and needs thus far, and we look forward to continuing to achieve success for them."

Sodoro Law Group is a full-service law Firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro Law Group, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Sievers at [email protected]/ (402) 504-9346.

SOURCE Sodoro Law Group