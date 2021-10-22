Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is Proud to Join Forces with Army Veteran and Experienced Attorney

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan has expanded their legal services throughout the Midwest region to include Iowa and South Dakota, the firm has added top tier talent to ensure clients receive thorough and attentive care. Jon-Thomas Roemmick, with his concentration in Workers' Compensation defense, is the most recent hire who will help them succeed in this mission.

As a United States Army veteran who served three combat deployments and was awarded two army achievement medals, Roemmick practices law with a 'never quit,' 'mission first' mindset. He is relentless in representing insurers and employers on Workers' Compensation cases, doing everything in his power to achieve a successful defense verdict. Roemmick also has extensive experience in guardianships, conservatorships, and landlord tenant law, as well as criminal law, business organization, family law, and civil trial.

Patrick Sodoro, Managing Partner of Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, believes "JT's experience and service as a leader in the military provide him unrivaled wisdom and life experience, which gives him an amazing foundation for processing the most complex of legal issues. Further, his great leadership skills are welcomed by our team. We know his contributions will continue to further our clients' interests and help our firm as we continue to grow."

Roemmick earned his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Colorado Technical University before graduating from Creighton University School of Law. He is licensed to practice law in Nebraska and is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association. Outside of the office, Roemmick volunteers as a mentor with the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court. He also enjoys nature walks, live music, and spending time with family and friends.

Sodoro, Mooney, & Lenaghan, LLC is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Sievers at [email protected] or call (402) 504-9346.

SOURCE Sodoro, Mooney, and Lenaghan