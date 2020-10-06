Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan Strengthens Legal Team with Hiring of Two Highly Skilled Attorneys

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest law firm, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan , continues to grow its highly capable team by adding two new attorneys. MaKenna J. Stoakes and Mikayla Hoffman will help the firm provide clients with even greater support on workers' compensation, insurance defense and general liability cases.

Stoakes has represented clients on a number of issues, including wrongful death, breach of contract, general negligence and insurance coverage disputes across all levels of exposure. Her clients depend on her to deliver fast and favorable outcomes by building a strategic and creative defense.

Hoffman has extensive experience handling insurance defense and corporate representation matters. Prior to joining Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, Hoffman worked with the in-house legal team of a major manufacturing corporation. There, she reviewed hundreds of contracts with domestic and international businesses focusing on liability mitigation and exposure; she also played a key role in negotiating these contracts. This experience only strengthens her litigation skills and also provides her insight into what Clients may be dealing with from a contractual standpoint when disputes arise.

"We're thrilled to have MaKenna and Mikayla joining our team, and I know our clients will benefit greatly by having them handle their cases," says Patrick Sodoro, Managing Partner of SML. "Their firsthand litigation experience, background in in-house legal support, and strong communication skills align perfectly with the value we provide as a firm."

By bringing Stoakes and Hoffman on board, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan continues to build its reputation as one of the most trusted and reliable law firms in the Midwest, especially in the General Liability , Workers' Compensation , Professional Liability, and Medical Malpractice , arenas.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

