Sodoro Law Group Adds Serious Legal Talent with Trial Experience

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently rebranding as the Sodoro Law Group, Patrick J. Sodoro has quickly gotten to work growing the Firm to ensure their Clients receive exceptional service. Specializing in workers' compensation and insurance defense cases, attorney Eric W. Wells brings 14-plus years of trial experience to the Firm.

The son of an attorney, Wells recognized the importance of the law at an early age. Growing up, he dreamed of following in his father's footsteps; now, he has gone on to make his own mark. After graduating from Creighton University's School of Law, Eric joined the Douglas County Attorney's office. He started his career as a law clerk and rapidly worked his way through the juvenile and felony divisions. That experience working directly with victims and their families, managing juries, preparing witnesses, and successfully arguing appeals to the Nebraska Court of Appeals and the Nebraska Supreme Court, gives Wells a unique legal perspective as he tackles both workers' compensation and insurance defense. Wells is licensed in Nebraska and Missouri and a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.

"Eric will be an incredible asset to our Firm," says Sodoro. "His wide-ranging experience and tenacious work ethic will help us maintain high standards and consistency. His extensive track record in the courtroom will translate to successful verdicts for our Clients."

When he's not in the courtroom or working on discovery, Wells enjoys giving back to his community. The attorney has been heavily involved with CRCC for the last eleven years, most recently as the Board's Chairman from 2018-2020. He now serves as the Past Chairman and Advisor.

Aside from being an outstanding attorney, Eric enjoys spending time with his wife Emilie, doing his best to raise their two daughters as future Hawkeyes, and sneaking away to Colorado as often as he can.

Sodoro Law Group is a full-service law Firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

