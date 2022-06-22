Sodoro Law Group Adds Top Talent to Its Insurance Team

Sodoro Law Group expands its collective insurance defense expertise with Jennifer Miralles on the team.

OMAHA, Neb., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer A. Miralles is the newest addition to the Sodoro Law Group roster. Originally from Australia, she brings 20 years of experience in both prosecution and defense to the team.

Miralles worked as a prosecuting attorney for 15 years, helping victims and families who suffered anything from theft and assaults to homicide and other serious crimes. She began in the Juvenile Division and eventually became a Lead Felony Prosecutor who supervised a group of criminal attorneys.

From there, she spent 5 years in criminal defense, zealously representing her clients interests in court and helping them find a better direction.

In addition to her professional litigation career, Miralles has also taught Trial Practice as an adjunct professor at Creighton School of Law and continues to help its Advanced Trial Team each year. She received the Justice in Action Award in 2005 for her work with felony prosecutions in Sarpy County and the Project Harmony Kids First Award in 2015 for her work prosecuting child abuse cases.

Miralles has tried countless cases before the Court during her career, more than 20 of which were jury trials. She has also successfully argued appeals to the Nebraska Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.

"Jennifer is a highly qualified professional with the stamina to fight for our clients," said Managing Partner Patrick J. Sodoro. "We're lucky to have her on our team."

When she isn't defending clients, Miralles enjoys spending time with her four children and their two dogs. Her other hobbies include listening to live music, reading, and biking on the trails near her home.

Miralles earned her Bachelor of Education from the University of South Australia before moving to the United States. She then pursued her juris doctorate at Creighton School of Law and graduated in 2003.

Sodoro Law Group is a full-service law Firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

