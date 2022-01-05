Sodoro Law Group Continues Deepening Bench with Experienced Attorneys

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing Partner of the Sodoro Law Group, Patrick J. Sodoro, is on a mission to build one of the strongest legal teams in the Midwest. His latest hire, Sean M. Lavery, is another great asset for the Firm. Lavery brings extensive litigation experience to help clients through all stages of litigation. He relentlessly pursues favorable outcomes on workers' compensation and insurance defense cases.

Prior to joining the Sodoro Law Group, Lavery spent the first 12 years of his legal career serving as a Deputy County Attorney. He gained invaluable legal and life experience through this role. Prosecuting the most serious and complex crimes, including homicides and sexual assaults, prepared him to face adversity head on and fight hard for what is right. Today, he focuses his efforts on insurance defense and workers' compensation litigation. Clients rely on his steadfast and calm demeanor to guide them through the tumultuous litigation process.

Managing Partner, Patrick J. Sodoro, is thrilled to have Lavery on the team saying, "From the moment I first met Sean, I knew he would be a great addition to our Firm. He understands what it takes to win cases and works incredibly hard. I know our Firm and Clients can rely on him to achieve results."

Lavery received his Bachelor of Science and Business Administration in Accounting and his Juris Doctor from Creighton University of Law. He is licensed to practice law in Nebraska, Missouri, and Colorado. When not at work, Lavery enjoys spending time with his wife, Erin, wrangling their 3 young girls. If there is any time left he tries to spend it working out, watching Creighton basketball, or enjoying a good meal.

Sodoro Law Group is a full-service law Firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro Law Group, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Sievers at [email protected] or call (402) 504-9346.

