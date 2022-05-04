Sodoro Law Group Fosters New Talent

Taylor Wemhoff is the newest workers' compensation and insurance defense attorney at the Firm. He's a recent graduate of Creighton University Law School and brings a fresh perspective to the practice.

OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Part of Managing Partner Patrick J. Sodoro's mission to build one of the strongest legal teams in the Midwest is to foster new talent in the Firm. Taylor Wemhoff, the most recent addition to the Sodoro Law Group team, embodies just that principle.

Wemhoff graduated from Creighton University in 2021 and is starting his career with a specialty in workers' compensation defense and insurance defense. He has previous experience with federal labor law and regulatory compliance through his role with the Personnel Law Group Division of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of General Counsel.

In regard to Wemhoff joining his team, Sodoro said, "We couldn't be happier to have another Creighton graduate on our staff. Taylor's past experience working in federal labor law and regulatory compliance gives him a solid foundation in understanding workers' compensation and insurance issues and how to solve them. He is truly a valuable addition to our team and will be a great asset for our clients, as well."

After receiving his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Wemhoff earned his Juris Doctorate and Master's Degree from Creighton University. During his time at Creighton, he earned multiple CALI awards for contract law and international law.

Outside of the office, Wemhoff coaches baseball in his local community league. He also enjoys reading, spending time with his friends and family, and cheering on the Bluejays and Husker athletics programs.

Sodoro Law Group is a full-service law Firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro Law Group, go to sodorolaw.com or contact Kelsey Sievers at [email protected] or (402) 504-9346.

