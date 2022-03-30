Sodoro Law Group Not Slowing Down, Continues Growing

With the addition of attorney Alana D. Mitchem, Sodoro Law Group further strengthens its litigation experience.

OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alana D. Mitchem is the latest attorney to join the Sodoro Law Group. The Creighton University School of Law graduate has a wide range of insurance defense experience that will allow her to immediately make an impact serving the needs of Clients and winning successful verdicts.

Mitchem is a dedicated teammate with unrelenting stamina on the cases she tackles. Her strong work ethic and collaborative approach are traits she developed during her time playing soccer during undergrad at St. John's University in New York. Off the pitch, she has gained valuable experience handling cases through all stages of litigation. She is confident and effective in the courtroom, with an impressive track record. She represents her clients zealously and is always willing to go the extra mile to obtain the best possible results.

Managing Partner, Patrick J. Sodoro, had this to say about Mitchem's hiring: "Alana represents all the qualities we look for in an attorney at the Sodoro Law Group. She is a fearless litigator, a total team player, and she goes above and beyond for clients. I am so excited to have her join our firm."

Mitchem received both her Bachelor of Arts in social work and Master of Arts with a concentration in international relations from St. John's University in New York, where she graduated with distinction. Thereafter, Alana earned her Juris Doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law.

Sodoro Law Group is a full-service law Firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

