SOFA Announces Official Launch of DeFi Game Battle Tower

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFA, a decentralized DAO developing a decentralized clearing protocol, today announced the official launch of the in-house designed DeFi game Battle Tower. The strategy card game offers the SOFA community a great platform to earn SOFA Points, which is eventually convertible to $SOFA tokens, while enjoying a top notch DeFi game experience with engaging card strategies and storyline.

Based on one of the most popular card game methods, Battle Tower allows players build formations with offensive or defensive strategies by drawing Spirits of various levels to either attack or taunt other players and victory is called by defeating all of the opponent's Spirits.

The launch of Battle Tower paves the way for a growing SOFA community based on shared interests and passion for quality game design in DeFi space. Creating a truly fun and engaging experience is at the core of design philosophy.

The growing popularity of the game has gathered remarkable feedback and participation from the SOFA community, with more than 40 million worth of SOFA Points rewards distributed among loyal gamers and active community members since the game's first release. Looking ahead, the game will become more integrated with the SOFA trading platform, allowing players to not only earn rare Spirits and SOFA Points but also access to more exclusive benefits when trading on the SOFA platform.

SOFA is a decentralized, non-profit, and open-source DAO dedicated to developing a trustless, DeFi ecosystem capable of atomically settling financial assets on the blockchain. The organization's first protocol will focus on crypto structured products, enabling seamless execution between depositors and market makers through a ready-made dAPP and standardized vaults. SOFA is supported by a number of leading DeFi builders and crypto platforms, and more information can be found at www.sofa.org.

