Sofa Stains Top the List of Furniture Fails in the Latest Damage Survey by Allstate Protection Plans

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It may be time to invest in some plastic couch covers, people. According to the latest survey on furniture damage1 from Allstate Protection Plans, 174.8 million Americans have damaged a piece of furniture in the past, and 61% of accidents occurred in the first two years of ownership. When asked which furniture was most recently damaged or stained, 40% of Americans said sofas, couches and loveseats.

The survey looked at which furniture was most likely to be damaged, how, and what consumers did to repair, replace, or hide the damage:

"Because we use furniture every day – and we're only human (or pet) – damage and stains can happen," said Jason Siciliano, vice president of marketing and creative director at Allstate Protection Plans. "While people are used to protecting electronics, many don't know they can protect furniture too. It gives you peace of mind, knowing that expert help is there when you need it."

To protect furniture and prolong its life, Allstate Protection Plans recommends:

Do Regular Cleaning: Dust and dirt buildup can cause scratches and abrasions, or worse. Cleaning is especially important for high-traffic items like area rugs.

Dust and dirt buildup can cause scratches and abrasions, or worse. Cleaning is especially important for high-traffic items like area rugs. Use Coasters and Mats: They can prevent rings and stains from moisture and heat.

They can prevent rings and stains from moisture and heat. Invest in Protective Covers: For both indoor and outdoor furniture, especially high-use pieces, covers can help. Mattress protectors are also a good idea.

For both indoor and outdoor furniture, especially high-use pieces, covers can help. Mattress protectors are also a good idea. Rotate and Rearrange: Rotate cushions periodically to distribute weight and wear.

Rotate cushions periodically to distribute weight and wear. Control Environmental Factors: Regulate temperature and humidity. Close your curtains or blinds to stop fabric or wood from fading in the sun.

Regulate temperature and humidity. Close your curtains or blinds to stop fabric or wood from fading in the sun. Consider a Protection Plan: The coverage can include accidental damage, stains and structural issues, and protect your financial investment.

