SofaBaton Introduces U3, an Air Mouse Universal Remote for Streaming-First Living Rooms

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SofaBaton today introduced the SofaBaton U3, an Air Mouse universal remote designed for streaming-first living rooms. It will be available through SofaBaton's official website beginning May 18, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The idea behind U3 is simple: the living room has changed, but the remote has not. Many households now move between Apple TV, Fire TV, Google TV, Xbox, soundbars, and TVs throughout the week. U3 brings those controls into one handheld remote, with a 2.4-inch LCD screen that lets users see and switch between configured devices.

"Modern living rooms now move between streaming, gaming, and smart TV interfaces every day, but many remotes still feel designed for a different era," said a SofaBaton spokesperson. "U3 is built to bring those controls into one handheld remote, with Air Mouse navigation and app-based customization that make everyday entertainment easier to manage."

The headline feature is Air Mouse navigation. On compatible Bluetooth-connected devices, users can move an on-screen cursor with natural hand movement, making app browsing and interface control feel more direct than traditional directional buttons.

U3 also supports customizable macros for everyday routines, such as switching from streaming to gaming or setting up a movie-night sequence. For compatible Bluetooth-connected devices with native Google Assistant support, U3 adds Google voice control for search and supported voice commands.

SofaBaton U3 lets users add compatible IR devices, pair supported BLE/BT devices, and use RF433/RF315 learning for compatible RF-controlled devices through the SofaBaton app. IR control requires line-of-sight unless used with SofaBaton's optional R1 Repeater, sold separately. Air Mouse and Google voice features depend on the connected device's Bluetooth support, and Google voice is not compatible with Apple TV Siri, Fire TV Alexa, or non-Bluetooth infrared devices.

U3 includes USB-C charging, a charging dock for everyday placement, a 1200mAh Li-Polymer battery, and up to three weeks of battery life depending on usage.

SofaBaton U3 will be available May 18, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Consumers can secure a limited $99.99 early bird price on the SofaBaton U3 Launch Page, before it moves to the regular $129.99 retail price.

About SofaBaton

SofaBaton creates universal remote control solutions for modern home entertainment. Its products help users manage TVs, streaming devices, soundbars, projectors, game consoles, and other compatible entertainment equipment through intuitive hardware and app-based customization.

SOURCE SofaBaton