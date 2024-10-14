SOFA.org Plans to Launch SOFA Points as Part of New Reward Program

The revamped reward program aims to elevate user experience and community engagement

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFA.org, a decentralized DAO developing an on-chain clearing protocol, announced plans to unveil SOFA Points as part of its reward program to provide additional user incentives for RCH holders and supporters. The reward program is part of an ongoing process to align user engagement with the project's long-term goal and mission.

The planned launch of SOFA Points showcases SOFA.org's strong commitment to driving community engagement with a clear roadmap of project growth and token utility. By actively participating in the ecosystem as RCH Holders and protocol traders, users can gain SOFA points in various ways, which further details to be revealed in November.

"The upcoming release of the points system is part of our continued drive to provide additional utility to our token holders and follows in our recent initiatives to accelerate user engagement as we enter the next stage of our protocol development. While SOFA is an ambitious project with a long-term vision, we have always emphasized the importance of our early users in the bootstrap part of our journey, and we want to ensure that their engagement is properly reflected in the protocol's value accrual. Furthermore, we remain on track to launch a series of collaboration events and new function releases before the year-end, along with more significant developments that shall signal the next phase of the SOFA journey into a more aggressive growth phase," said Augustine Fan, Founding Partner of SOFA.org.

Founded with a mission to transform the DeFi financial ecosystem with decentralized, trustless, and atomic clearing and settlement to handling all financial assets on-chain, SOFA.org is actively building innovative products to democratize DeFi financial service to the average users on-chain.

Backed by industry leaders such as HashKey Capital, OKX Ventures, Galaxy Asia Trading Ltd and supported by other reputable builders, SOFA.org positions itself as the "Android of DeFi". SOFA.org is dedicated to supporting interoperability between different DeFi protocols to create an efficient and resilient industry-wide benchmark for digital assets clearing. The project is currently live on Ethereum mainnet and Arbitrum, and expansion plans for additional EVM chains in the future.

SOFA.org is a decentralized, non-profit, and open-source DAO dedicated to developing a trustless, DeFi ecosystem capable of atomically settling financial assets on the blockchain. The organization's first protocol will focus on crypto structured products, enabling seamless execution between depositors and market makers through a ready-made dAPP and standardized vaults. SOFA.org is supported by a number of leading DeFi builders and crypto platforms, and more information can be found at www.sofa.org.

